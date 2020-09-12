Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys soccer team won at home Saturday, beating Shelby County 6-1 and improving to 3-0.

Raul Hernandez had a hat trick for the Wolverines, scoring two of his three goals on penalty kicks. Jack Caldwell scored twice, and Wade Sutley had a goal.

WHHS plays its next game Tuesday at Great Crossing in a district matchup.

