Western Hills' Daniel Zelaya (20) dribbles the ball in front of teammate Amen Porter (12) and Great Crossing's Paul Redmon (4) and Evan Purcell (5) during Tuesday's 41st District tournament match at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Amen Porter (12) and Great Crossing's Evan Purcell (5) go for the ball as the Warhawks' James Cron (14) looks on Tuesday in 41st District tournament action at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 2-1. (Linda Yiounkin | State Journal)
Defense has been key for Western Hills’ boys soccer team this season, and that stayed true until the end.
WHHS lost to Great Crossing 2-1 Tuesday in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing (12-5-1) will face Frankfort Thursday at 8 p.m. in the championship game for the fourth year in a row.
The Warhawks scored with 25 minutes left in the first half. It was the first goal Western Hills had given up since Sept. 10 in a 1-0 loss to Frankfort in the Capital City Classic.
“Honestly I think we started out a little bit slow,” WHHS coach Marquee Dawson said about Tuesday’s match. “I felt like that came back to bite us a little bit in the end. Especially in tournament play, the only thing you’re working against is the clock.”
The score remained 1-0 at halftime, but the Wolverines tied the match on a penalty kick by Raul Hernandez with 32:23 left in the match after Great Crossing was called for a takedown in the box.
The score stayed 1-1 until 7:14 remained in the game. That’s when a header by Trey Redmon gave the Warhawks a 2-1 advantage they kept the rest of the way.
“I think honestly that the slow start kind of contributed to where we are,” Dawson said, “but we did fight back and my team showed a very resilient effort to fight back despite the deficit.”
The Wolverines end the season at 8-7-4 in Dawson’s first year as head coach.
“I think when I talked to you last I said I wanted to come in and change the culture of what Western Hills was and how this program is looked at,” Dawson said. “I was telling the seniors just now I truly believe that they laid the groundwork, laid the foundation for something great to happen in the future of this program. Lord willing I’ll be here to see it through. This season was an absolute success.”
