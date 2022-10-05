Defense has been key for Western Hills’ boys soccer team this season, and that stayed true until the end.

WHHS lost to Great Crossing 2-1 Tuesday in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing (12-5-1) will face Frankfort Thursday at 8 p.m. in the championship game for the fourth year in a row.

100522.BSoc-WH Zelaya-GCross Redmon_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Daniel Zelaya (20) dribbles the ball in front of teammate Amen Porter (12) and Great Crossing's Paul Redmon (4) and Evan Purcell (5) during Tuesday's 41st District tournament match at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
100522.BSoc-WH Porter-GCross Purcell Cron_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Amen Porter (12) and Great Crossing's Evan Purcell (5) go for the ball as the Warhawks' James Cron (14) looks on Tuesday in 41st District tournament action at Capitol View Park. Great Crossing won 2-1. (Linda Yiounkin | State Journal)

