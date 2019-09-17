Western Hills' boys soccer team was in a defensive battle Tuesday night against Madison Central, and the Wolverines were holding their own.
Then, in a span of about two minutes, Madison Central scored twice to take a 2-0 victory at Sower Soccer Complex.
"In the first half we had to play from a defensive position," WHHS coach Chad Mangum said. "They possessed the ball really well in the first half; they possessed the ball really well the whole game.
"We weren't able to take advantage with the opportunities we had. Our defense played really well except for the two mishaps when we gave up two goals, unfortunately."
The game was scoreless until the Indians' Hunter Martin scored on a rebound shot with 8:44 left in the match for a 1-0 lead.
Martin closed out the scoring about two minutes later to make the final score 2-0.
"Overall we played well enough to be in the game," Mangum said. "I know the scoreline says 2-0, but I thought it was closer than a 2-0 match."
Western Hills (3-4-1) plays its next match Thursday at East Jessamine.
"We'll continue working on the little pieces that make up the big puzzle," Mangum said. "When we get in a rhythm we play well. We never got in a good rhythm tonight, and Madison Central seemed to be in rhythm from the first kick of the ball."