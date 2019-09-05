Thomas Nelson’s boys soccer team defeated Western Hills 3-2 Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.

Wade Sutley scored both of WHHS’ goals, and Rafael Fricker and Garrett Clark each had an assist.

The Wolverines play at Mercer County Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription