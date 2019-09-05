Thomas Nelson’s boys soccer team defeated Western Hills 3-2 Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.
Wade Sutley scored both of WHHS’ goals, and Rafael Fricker and Garrett Clark each had an assist.
The Wolverines play at Mercer County Saturday.
