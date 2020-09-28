Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys soccer team went 2-0-1 last week, winning matches against Henry County and Spencer County and tying Anderson County.

The Wolverines defeated Henry County 2-0 Saturday at WHHS. Chinmay Tope and Casey Smith both scored for Western Hills, and Lucas Nance had two assists.

Thursday in Lawrenceburg, Western Hills tied Anderson County 1-1 with Nance scoring for the Wolverines.

Smith scored WHHS' only goal in a 1-0 win over Spencer County last Monday.

Western Hills (6-1-1) played at Sayre Monday.

