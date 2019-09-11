The Western Hills boys soccer team played Mercer County to a 2-2 tie Saturday in Harrodsburg.
Wade Sutley scored for WHHS off an assist from Dhruv Kothari, and Sutley had an assist on Casey Smith’s goal.
WHHS plays at Shelby County tonight.
