The Western Hills boys soccer team played Mercer County to a 2-2 tie Saturday in Harrodsburg.

Wade Sutley scored for WHHS off an assist from Dhruv Kothari, and Sutley had an assist on Casey Smith’s goal. 

WHHS plays at Shelby County tonight.

