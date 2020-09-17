Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys soccer team won 1-0 Thursday at Marion County to stay unbeaten at 4-0.

Canyon Thomas scored the game's only goal off the assist from Zach Hurst.

WHHS plays its next match at home Saturday against Frankfort at 6 p.m.

