Western Hills’ boys soccer team defeated Sayre 1-0 Tuesday in the Wolverines’ season and home opener.

Raul Hernandez scored for WHHS, and TJ Walker had the shutout in goal.

Western Hills (1-0) plays its next match Thursday at Henry County.

