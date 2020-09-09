Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys soccer team opened its season with a 5-1 win at Danville Tuesday.

Lucas Nance, Wade Sutley, Raul Hernandez, Chinmay Tope and Canyon Thomas all scored goals for the Wolverines, and Nance, Zach Hurst, Joey Curtsinger and Josh Lumpkins each had an assist.

WHHS (1-0) plays its home opener Thursday at 7 p.m. against Bardstown.

