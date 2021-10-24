102421.XC-WH Campbell_ly.JPG

Western Hills' Emma Campbell, seen here running in the County Championships last month at the Archives, finished seventh in the Class 2A Region 4 meet Saturday in Versailles to qualify for the state meet. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ boys cross country team, led by junior Jon Eades, qualified for the state meet with its fifth-place finish in the Class 2A Region 4 meet Saturday at Falling Springs Park in Versailles.

Eades was second in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 53.64 seconds, and WHHS took fifth place with 119 points. Franklin County was seventh with 154 points.

WHHS’ Matthias Jones was 22nd in 20:09.96, followed by teammates Brenden Bass, 28th in 20:29.78; Nathan Goodpaster, 32nd in 20:55.39; Luis Perez, 38th in 21:28.04; Steven Meyer, 43rd in 21:57.93; and Kaiden Austin, 50th in 23:50.29.

WHHS’ Emma Campbell was seventh in the girls race in 20:55.64, one of four local runners in the girls race to qualify for state as individuals. The others are Franklin County’s Rylee Schaffner, 15th in 21:55.28, and Kiera Carlee, 17th in 22:24.01, and Western Hills’ Ridhi Penmecha, 24th in 23:00.81.

Local individual qualifiers on the boys side were Franklin County’s Isaac Andrews, who finished 18th in 19:41.65, and Graham Clements, who was 23rd in 20:13.51.

In the girls team standings, Franklin County was fifth and Western Hills was sixth.

Both races covered 5,000 meters.

Here are the complete results for the FCHS and WHHS girls teams and the FCHS boys team.

FCHS boys: 18. Andrews 19:41.65, 23. Clements 20:13.51, 36. Zyler Grimes 21:17.09, 37. Gavin Parker 21:20.50, 44. Christian Adkins 21:59.34, 45. Christian Roberts 22:02.78, 47. Isaiah Sowders 22:32.26,

FCHS girls: 15. Schaffner 21:55.28, 17. Kiera Carlee 22:24.01, 25. Arantza Valladares-Valles 23:02.41, 26. Kate Alvis 23:15.65, 31. Riley Gillis 23:52.02.

WHHS girls: 7. Campbell 20:55.64, 24. Penmecha 23:00.81, 35. Holland Riddell 25:04.80, 38. Emily Harrod 26:39.72, 41. Cristina Chavez 29:16.60, 42. Rory Shields 29:19.95, 43. Carley Chavez 29:55.66.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription