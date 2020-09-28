Western Hills’ Emma Campbell and Jon Eades had top local finishes in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge cross country meet Saturday in Paris.
Campbell was 24th in 19 minutes, 52.8 seconds, and Eades was 28th in 16:54.5.
Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber won the girls junior varsity race in 21:05.7, and FHS was third in the team standings.
All three races covered 5,000 meters.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
Varsity, 5,000 meters
Girls: 24. Emma Campbell (WH) 19:52.8, 83. Eliza Boone (FC) 22:00.9, 91. Riley Gillis (FC) 22:22.8, 103. Emily Harrod (WH) 22:40.0, 106. Holland Riddell (WH) 22:59.2, 111. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 23:13.4, 142. Harper Heffley (WH) 25:17.4, 164. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 27:23.0.
Boys: 28. Jon Eades (WH) 16:54.5, 42. Luke Staude (WH) 17:27.0, 46. Chase Sweger (FH) 17:30.7, 111. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 18:55.9, 112. Joshua Downey (WH) 18:56.6, 140. Preston Barber (FH) 20:18.8, 147. Matthias Jones (WH) 20:36.2, 155. Brenden Bass (WH) 21:06.4, 157. McLain Barber (FH) 21:14.7.
JV, 5,000 meters
Girls: 1. Kenzie Barber (FH) 21:05.7, 17. Claire Moore (FH) 24:26.3, 26. Cate Looney (FH) 25:10.0, 62. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 28:50.9, 67. Maddie Starkey (FH) 29:50.4.
Boys: 21. Christian Adkins (FC) 25:14.5, 87. Drew Kemper (FC) 26:58.0.
Middle school, 3,000 meters
Girls: 17. Kate Alvis (E) 15:23.9, 22. Nilah Chagoya (E) 15:36.1, 32. Rylee Schaffner (E) 16:09.5, 71. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 17:57.9, 110. Emilee Rucker (E) 20:39.6, 113. Rebekah Boone (E) 20:50.1, 118. Kiarah Harvey (B) 21:09.5, 128. Emily Schweickart (B) 21:56.4, 140. Renaee McKeehan (B) 245:21.0, 141. Harper Shields (B) 24:32.5, 149. Elizabeth Larson (B) 26:48.5.
Boys: 19. Graham Clements (E) 13:58.8, 27. Isaac Andrews (E) 14:19.7, 37. Luis Perez (B) 14:35.6, 38. Ismael Valladares (E) 14:35.7, 62. Elijah Lyles (E) 15:23.1, 93. Christian Roberts (E) 16:04.0, 98. Kaden Bratton (E) 16:17.8, 105. Isaiah Sowders (E) 16:41.6, 123. Kaiden Austin (B) 17:57.2, 141. Jackson Valladares (E) 19:02.6, 150. Lex Lynn (B) 20:23.6, 156. Elijah Huff (B) 21:15.7.
Elementary, 3-5, 2,000 meters
Girls: 41. Ansley Roberts (E) 9:18.1, 44. Nasaria Valladares (E) 9:20.8, 57. Kendall McClain (E) 10:13.2, 74. Hailey Hughes (E) 11:11.8.
Boys: 30. Kota Wainscott (E) 8:28.9, 31. Ryder Alvis (E) 8:29.2, 37. Christian Pieper (B) 8:38.8, 54. Judah Gambino (B) 9:21.6, 55. Ben Sowders (E) 9:23.4, 61. Damion Huff (B) 9:45.7, 62. Mason Moore (E) 9:46.8, 63. Raleigh Orange (B) 9:49.6, 64. Karson Jewell (E) 9:50.9, 68. Barrett Miley (B) 10:27.1, 72. Dylan Carter (E) 10:54.7, 81. Hiatt Risk (B) 15:18.9.
Elementary, K-2, 2,000 meters
Mixed: 14. Leonna McKeehan (B) 9:03.3, 25. Krisha Malempati (B) 9:50.8.
