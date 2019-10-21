Western Hills junior Emma Campbell placed fourth in the varsity girls race at the Meet of Champions cross country meet Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
Campbell set a school record for female runners with a time of 19 minutes, 37.76 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Franklin County senior Makena Gillion was 11th in 20:04.93, and the FCHS girls team was sixth in the team standings. WHHS was 11th.
Western Hills junior Griffin Staude was fifth in the boys varsity race in 16:09, and the Wolverines placed sixth as a team. FCHS was 29th, and Frankfort was 30th in the team standings.
In the 6th-and-under 3,000-meter race, Second Street’s Kenzie Barber was 12th in 12:15.88.
The next meet for the high school teams are the region races Saturday in Paris.
Here are the complete local results from the Meet of Champions.
GIRLS
Varsity, 5,000 meters
4. Emma Campbell (WH) 19:37.76, 11. Makena Gillion (FC) 20:04.93, 27. Jett Bradley (WH) 20:50.98, 42. Kiera Carlee (FC) 21:43.90, 51. Molly Stigers (FC) 22:01.53, 71. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 22:50.31, 97. Emily Harrod (WH) 23:33.93, 106. Eliza Boone (FC) 23:46.80, 113. Harper Heffley (WH) 23:57.14, 138. Riley Gillis (FC) 24:46.22, 150. Sara Jones (WH) 25:08.65, 198. Claire Moore (FH) 27:10.91, 207. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 27:38.99, 223. Samantha Wallin (FH) 29:02.57, 249. Ella McCutchen (FH) 33:48.08.
Middle school, 4,000 meters
46. Kate Alvis (Elkhorn) 16:48.95, 86. Holland Riddell (Bondurant) 17:41.18, 149. Rylee Schaffner (E) 18:58.70, 240. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 20:21.90, 243. Lillian Wainscott (Second Street) 20:26.62, 326. Ruby Ruwet (E) 23:01.77, 376. Kendall Harper (B) 26:40.68, 380. Olivia Adkins (E) 27:24.75, 388. Ava Maina (SS) 28:02.97, 392. Faith Wright (SS) 30:04.47.
6th and under, 3,000 meters
12. Kenzie Barber (Second Street) 12:15.88, 177. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 14:29.83, 254. Emme Moore (SS) 15:22.62, 256. Emily Schweickart (Bondurant) 15:23.94, 284. Cate Looney (SS) 15:59.19, 364. Addison Harp (SS) 18:46.14, 366. Maeher Joshi (B) 19:07.00, 379. Priya Gautam (B) 20:10.07, 386. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 20:56.11, 399. Nakyra Harvey (B) 24:09.37.
4th and under, 2,000 meters
168. Emma Varble (Second Street) 10:16.54, 209. Ryan Driskell (SS) 10:37.56, 215. Ava Claire Jones (SS) 10:40.49, 216. Evie Cossell (SS) 10:40.96, 229. Angeleen Amoah (Elkhorn) 10:53.17, 240. Dakota Bryant-Perez (Bondurant) 10:58.60, 272. Gianna Gannone (SS) 11:31.42, 291. Emery Mitchell (SS) 11:57.83.
BOYS
Varsity, 5,000 meters
5. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:09.00, 52. Chase Sweger (FH) 17:55.64, 58. Nikhil Akula (WH) 18:02.79, 61. Joshua Downey (WH) 18:06.48, 71. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 18:20.75, 76. Jon Eades (WH) 18:23.26, 104. Luke Staude (WH) 18:47.99, 111. Sahil Shaik (WH) 18:52.75, 139. Venish Patel (FC) 19:09.31, 150. Leeland Fern (FC) 19:14.82, 212. Caleb VanNeste (FH) 19:52.26, 244. Reed Miklavcic (FH) 20:16.45, 267. Sam Yocum (FH) 20:27.14, 283. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 20:42.97, 299. Conner Hill (WH) 20:59.03, 313. Jacob Kendall (FC) 21:08.48, 314. Kobe Staude (WH) 21:08.68, 321. Ethan Carpenter (FH) 21:15.05, 339. McLain Barber (FH) 21:37.90, 359. Brigham Boone (FC) 22:06.42, 373. Preston Barber (FH) 22:28.21, 379. Marcus Negron (WH) 22:37.45, 428. Christian Adkins (FC) 25:24.86.
Middle school, 4,000 meters
120. Matthias Jones (Bondurant) 16:03.56, 122. Isaac Andrews (Elkhorn) 16:04.76, 215. Ismael Valladares-Valles (E) 17:00.50, 255. Brenden Bass (B) 17:27.39, 256. Elijah Lyles (E) 17:28.18, 309. Isaiah Sowders (E) 17:56.87, 399. Kaden Bratton (E) 19:16.79, 409. Luke Stigers (Second Street) 19:30.12, 427. Luis Perez (B) 19:51.44, 443. Ben Dunmire (E) 20:27.58, 456. Isaiah Whitis (SS) 20:38.02, 482. Maxwell Jones (SS) 22:00.59, 484. Lex Lynn (B) 22:05.09, 495. Ethan Riley (SS) 23:08.48, 501. Corbin Lemaster (SS) 25:20.37, 503. Ethan Baker (B) 27:51.75, 504. Brooks Sweger (SS) 28:41.79.
6th and under, 3,000 meters
57. Houston Hancock (Second Street) 12:11.51, 346. Grady Gebhart (Bondurant) 15:27.86, 371. Noah Chism (SS) 15:47.45, 377. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 15:51.55, 379. Khai Wainscott (SS) 15:54.78, 396. Collin Camden (B) 16:40.57, 411. Aiden Harp (SS) 17:45.29, 426. Jesse Cirillo (B) 19:45.48, 427. Aiden Cunningham (SS) 19:51.11, 433. Stanton Bryan (SS) 21:30.98.
4th and under, 2,000 meters
50. Caillou Lemaster (Second Street) 8:25.05, 76. Bronson Varble (SS) 8:33.03, 227. Kota Wainscott (Elkhorn) 9:37.87, 233. Ryder Alvis (E) 9:41.92, 240. Max Schwaniger (SS) 9:44.50, 288. Landyn Gaines (SS) 10:12.85, 305. Eli Wellman (SS) 10:27.08, 318. Cal Wainscott (SS) 10:42.83, 328. Robert Driskell (SS) 10:55.16.
MIXED
6th and under, open, 3,000 meters
19. Solly Corkran (Capital Day) 12:47.99, 163. Renaee McKeehan (Bondurant) 28:07.40.
Middle school, 4,000 meters
74. Clement Amoah (Elkhorn) 18:10.16, 164. Christian Adkins (E) 20:09.35, 196. Brady Ellis (E) 21:03.68, 254. Logan Prewitt (E) 23:44.04.