Western Hills' Emma Campbell, second from the right, is all smiles after signing with Western Kentucky University to run track and cross country during a ceremony Wednesday at WHHS. From left are her brother, Clay Campbell; her mother, Charity Campbell; Campbell; and her father, Casey Campbell. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills senior Emma Campbell found just the right place to continue her athletic and academic career, and she reached two goals with one decision.
Campbell signed to run track and cross country at Western Kentucky University during a ceremony Wednesday at WHHS.
“When I was younger I thought it would be cool to run DI,” Campbell said, “but I knew I wanted to run in college.”
Campbell will be doing both at WKU.
The school made a big impression when Campbell visited this past summer and a bigger impression on her second visit.
“I visited over the summer and really liked it,” she said. “I came back and visited other schools, but when I went back to Western it felt like home. It’s the place I want to be.”
Campbell made six straight trips to the state cross country meet, and her best finish was seventh her junior season.
She won three state indoor track titles, capturing the 800- and 3,000-meter races this past winter and the 3,000 meters two years ago.
“One thing that’s been constant is she always works hard to achieve her goals,” WHHS cross country coach Adam Schaffner said. “A lot of kids don’t want to get up on the weekend and work out when they’re not in-season, to get out there and work out on Saturday and Sunday, but she was always there.
“I’m extremely proud of her for taking this next step and running in college. All her hard work has paid off.”
While Campbell has run cross country and track for WHHS for years and will continue running both at WKU, she has a favorite between the two sports.
“I like track better,” she said. “In cross country there can be a lot of hills. In track it’s a flat surface and you can run faster, and the distances are a little shorter.”
“I’ve never been so proud of anyone in my life,” WHHS track coach Odell Hardy said. “I know we have one season left, but I’m going to miss her. I’m going to miss her work ethic and her joking.
“She’s the poster child for hard work always pays off.”
