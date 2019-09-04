State Journal staff report
Western Hills’ Emma Campbell and Griffin Staude won the varsity races at the Shelby County Invitational Saturday in Shelbyville.
Campbell won with a time of 20:26.13, and Staude won in 16:22.11. The races covered 5,000 meters.
Franklin County’s Makena Gillion was third in the girls race and teammate Molly Stigers was sixth.
WHHS’ Jett Bradley took fifth in the girls race.
WHHS was second in the team standings for the boys race, and the Lady Wolverines were third.
Frankfort competed in the boys varsity race and finished 10th.
Western Hills was third in the team standings for the junior varsity boys race.
In the middle school races, Elkhorn’s boys team was ninth. Second Street was ninth in the girls team standings, and Elkhorn was 11th.
Here are the complete results for the local runners.
VARSITY, 5,000 METERS
Girls: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:26.13, 3. Makena Gillion (FC) 21:01.89, 5. Jett Bradley (WH) 21:17.58, 6. Molly Stigers (FC) 21:50.75, 19. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 24:11.43, 22. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:14.74, 29. Harper Heffley (WH) 25:37.12, 33. Eliza Boone (FC) 25:57.58, 37. Allison Harrod (WH) 26:27.46, 43. Sara Jones (WH) 28:03.04, 45. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 29:15.29.
Boys: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:22.11, 15. Nikhil Akula (WH) 19:12.11, 16. Luke Staude (WH) 19:13.23, 19. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 19:34:43, 33. Josh Downey (WH) 20:15.68, 44. Sahil Shaik (WH) 20:49.65, 50. Ethan Carpenter (FH) 21:07.80, 58. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 21:58.00, 59. Caleb VanEste (FH) 21:58.57, 60. Preston Barber (FH) 21:59.15, 64. Conner Gormley (FC) 22:27.38, 70. McLain Barber (FH) 23:02.23, 82. Brigham Boone (FC) 26:25.86, 88. Christian Adkins (FC) 32:17.37.
JUNIOR VARSITY, 5,000 METERS
Girls: 7. Claire Moore (FH) 27:31.79, 11. Samantha Wallin (FH) 30:01.01, 31. Ella McCutchen (FH) 37:14.24.
Boys: 2. Jon Michael Eades (WH) 19:30.67, 8. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 20:25.15, 18. Conner Hill (WH) 22:07.70, 19. Kobe Staude (WH) 22:42.34, 20. Marcus Negron (WH) 22:46.64.
MIDDLE SCHOOL, 3,000 METERS
Girls: 16. Emme Moore (SS) 12:40.93, 19. Kenzie Barber (SS) 12:50.54, 33. Holland Riddell (B) 13:40.39, 39. Kate Alvis (E) 13:53.41, 58. Nilah Chagoya (E) 14:29.75, 69. Rylee Schaffner (E) 14:55.76, 85. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 15:25.89, 104. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 16:21.66, 105. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 16:23.25, 111. Emily Schweickart (B) 1 6:36.98, 140. Cate Looney (SS) 18:54.75, 148. Ruby Ruwet (E) 21:15.89, 161. Angeleen Amoah (E) 25:53.48.
Boys: 34. Isaac Crawford (E) 12:07.76, 51. Matthias Jones (B) 12:39.38, 52. Easton Powell (E) 12:48.00, 58. Kaden Bratton (E) 12:57.51, 67. Graham Clements (E) 13:10.73, 75. Elijah Lyles (E) 13:21.19, 91. Isaiah Sowders (E) 13:43.76, 100. Ismael Valladares-Valles (E) 13:53.94, 103. Brenden Bass (B) 14:03.58, 111. Luis Perez (B) 14:28.70, 121. Kaelin Farr (E) 14:41.61, 145. Clement Amoah (E) 15:22.60, 146. Ryder Alvis (E) 15:22.81, 154. Christian Roberts (E) 15:35.81, 158. Ben Dunmire (E) 15:49.91, 174. Drew Kemper (E) 17:01.58, 179. Brady Ellis (E) 17:23.08, 186. Lex Lynn (B) 18:12.66, 199. Ethan Baker (B) 21:57.01.