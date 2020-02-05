Western Hills’ Emma Campbell won the two-mile run at the Wildcat Track Classic indoor meet Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Nutter Fieldhouse.

Campbell finished the race with a time of 12 minutes, 4.01 seconds, and she was sixth in the one-mile run with a time of 5:29.86.

WHHS’ Griffin Staude was third in the one-mile run in 4:37.52 and sixth in the two-mile in 9:59.68.

Also placing in the top 10 for Western Hills were Madelyn Muller, fifth in the 200-meter dash, and Joshua Downey, ninth in the 800-meter run.

Here are the results for WHHS, which was the only local school to participate in the meet. 

BOYS

60-meter dash: 140. Odell Hardy III 8.06, 163. Perrin Whitt 8.35.

200-meter dash: 108. Odell Hardy III 26.52, 131. Perrin Whitt 27.62.

800-meter run: 9. Joshua Downey 2:06.48, 86. Matthias Jones 2:20.83, 99. Nathan Goodpaster 2:23.92.

One-mile run: 3. Griffin Staude 4:37.52, 102. Luke Staude 5:24.02, 144. Brenden Bass 5:56.48.

Two-mile run: 6. Griffin Staude 9:59.68.

4x800-meter relay: 23. WHHS 9:59.17.

Long jump: 30. Odell Hardy III 18-02.25.

Shot put: 26. James Lee Hixon 37-03.00, 41. Carson Smith 35-03.00.

GIRLS

60-meter dash: 99. Colleen Shaffer 9.37, 124. Irene LoBosco 9.75.

200-meter dash: 5. Madelyn Muller 26.47, 30. Carson Graves 28.10, 74. Emily Harrod 30.06.

800-meter run: 87. Sara Jones 3:04.01.

400-meter dash: 11. Carson Graves 1:02.76, 34. Emily Harrod 1:06.85, 87. Sara Jones 1:13.49.

One-mile run: 8. Emma Campbell 5:29.86.

Two-mile run: 1. Emma Campbell 12:04.01, 21. Jett Bradley 12:56.65.

60-meter hurdles: 27. O’Mara Tolliver 11.50, 39. Brenda Cinnamon 12.92.

Shot put: 45. Shelby Eager 22-06.00, 47. Leah Hibbits 22-04.00, 64. Giorgia Diano 18-08.00.

