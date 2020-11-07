Friday’s game with DeSales had a familiar feel for the Western Hills football team.
After a strong first quarter that ended in a scoreless tie, visiting DeSales broke loose for a 28-0 halftime lead and went on to a 41-0 victory.
“It was like our game at CAL (Christian Academy of Louisville),” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “We played lights out for the first quarter, and then about midway through the second we fell apart.”
In the game played at CAL on Oct. 24, the Wolverines led 6-0 after the first quarter and lost 49-6.
On Friday, after playing on even terms in the first quarter, DeSales scored its first touchdown with 8:18 left in the period on a 9-yard pass from Jayden Scroggins to Zane Wilkerson, and Scroggins scored on a 10-yard run with 4 minutes remaining for a 14-0 advantage.
The Colts added two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half, the first on a 6-yard run by James Johnson with 1:17 remaining.
After intercepting a pass on Western Hills’ next possession with 9.4 seconds left, DeSales ran a pass play for 28 yards, putting the ball at the WHHS 31-yard line, and called timeout with 7/10ths of a second remaining.
The final play of the half was a 31-yard touchdown pass from Scroggins to Caleb Winebrenner, putting the Colts up 28-0 at halftime.
DeSales was playing its first game since Oct. 9 after missing the past three weeks with cancellations due to COVID-19.
The Colts missed a total of four games this season because of COVID-19 and had played just four times coming into Friday’s matchup.
“We told our kids it had been since Oct. 9 for them,” Miller said. “I thought they looked pretty solid.
“We had to go back some for film, and we watched their St. X and Henry (County) games. They stayed close to St. X, and went into the fourth quarter down just 14-7.” St. Xavier won that game 28-7.
The Colts’ touchdowns in the second half came on a 5-yard run by Johnson and 2-yard run by Lance Weiter, both in the third quarter.
Friday’s game was a district matchup, and it wrapped up Western Hills’ season. The Wolverines finished the year at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the district.
“For our seniors to go through what they had to go through,” Miller said. “It’s like we said to them, March 13 was our last day of school last year (because of COVID). We had to wait for weightlifting, then we were finally able to lift weights and started getting ready for the season and had to wait again.
“It’s been a roller coaster season for our guys, and our seniors worked to keep doing what we were able to do.”
This year’s seniors are Aiden Bowman, Gage Hill, Austin Hortenbury, Logan Jackson, Jeffery Parker, Jason Rogers, Alan Schultz, Perrin Whitt and Kurtis Wickers.
“I’m excited about next year,” Miller said. “We have a junior class of 12 or 13. We have to get in the weight room. We definitely have to get stronger and work on our speed. This is a cutthroat district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.