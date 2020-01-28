Western Hills’ boys basketball team knew what to expect when it hosted Great Crossing Tuesday — a close game.
That’s what the Wolverines got, losing to Great Crossing 62-56 at WHHS.
When the two teams met in Georgetown on Jan. 14, the Warhawks won 72-68.
“We know we can compete,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We lost by four and we lost by six, and we had an opportunity to win.”
Great Crossing (12-10) led 21-12 after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored the last four points of the second quarter to trail by just two, 28-26, at halftime.
The Warhawks were leading 35-28 in the third quarter when WHHS went on a 12-0 run for a 40-35 lead with 1:37 remaining in the period.
The score was tied 44-44 going into the fourth quarter.
WHHS led 56-54 with 2:51 left in the game, but Great Crossing got back-to-back 3-pointers to go ahead 60-56.
“It was offensive rebounds,” Cody said. “We talked about that before the game, that we couldn’t give up offensive rebounds, and I’m guessing they scored 15 points off offensive rebounds.”
KJ Tucker and Jaylen Barber led Great Crossing with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Zach Semones was WHHS’ top scorer with 18 points, and Rafael Ruiz poured in 15 points.
“We’re 11-9 now,” Cody said. “We have a chance to win a lot of games in front of us, but I told our guys we could just as easily lose those games. We have to go out and compete every night. We can’t beat ourselves.
“Franklin County will be ready Friday, and Frankfort will be ready Tuesday. We have to go compete.”
Western Hills is now 3-2 in the district going into Friday’s district game at FCHS.
Great Crossing is undefeated in the district at 5-0.
GREAT CROSSING (62) — Jaylen Barber 17, M McKenzie 8, KJ Tucker 18, N Baker 4, Tye Schureman 7, K Perry 8.
WESTERN HILLS (56) — Noah Smith 5, Rafael Ruiz 15, Matson Wainwright 5, Zach Semones 18, Walter Campbell 4, Eric Gabbard 9.
