Both Western Hills cross country teams finished second at the Rebellion Classic Saturday in Louisville at Vettiner Park.
WHHS junior Griffin Staude won the boys varsity race in 15 minutes, 32.1 seconds. The time was a personal record and also set a school record.
The varsity races covered 5,000 meters.
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Wolverines was Nikhil Akula, who was eighth in 17:12.59.
Emma Campbell paced the Lady Wolverines, finishing third in 19:56.63. Teammate Jett Bradley was fifth in 20:10.78.
WHHS will compete in the Meet of Champions Saturday at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
BOYS
1. Griffin Staude 15:32.10, 8. Nikhil Akula 17.12.59, 14. Joshua Downey 17:30.43, 17. Luke Staude 17:52.27, 18. Sahil Shaik 17:56.68, 19. Jon Eades 18:02.12, 45. Matthias Jones 19:42.17, 46. Kobe Staude 20:36.74, 48. Conner Hill 20:47.06, 64. Marcus Negron 22:58.84, 66. Brenden Bass 23:43.56.
GIRLS
3. Emma Campbell 19:56.63, 5. Jett Bradley 20:10.78, 12. Holland Riddell 22:02.04, 13. Emily Harrod 22:03.65, 22. Harper Heffley 23:36.18, 25. Allison Harrod 24:43.28, 30. Sara Jones 25:52.39.