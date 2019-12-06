Kendall Dailey, 17, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed to play softball at Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA school in Columbia and a member of the Mid-South Conference.
Dailey has lettered in softball the past three years at WHHS.
Parents: Wendi Braden and Sid Dailey
Plans to major in: business administration
GPA: 4.09
Sport you plan to play in college: softball
Position(s) played: outfield, catcher, pitcher, first base
Selected school because: I knew the school was academically strong, but their softball program is strong as well. They’re very competitive and have the family component I’d look for when being away from home.
Chose school over: Union College
Honors earned: Academic all-state for three years, all-district in 2019, member of the 2019 all-county team
Western Hills softball coach Brian Redmon on Kendall Dailey: “Kendall has a unique skillset that can help a team win in multiple ways. She has played multiple positions at a high level in her time here and is willing to do so to ensure team success. She’s been outstanding both on the field and in classroom. We are very excited to see her get the opportunity to further both her athletic and academic career at Lindsey Wilson.”