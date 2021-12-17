Western Hills boys basketball coach Geoff Cody reached a milestone Thursday, but that wasn’t what mattered to him after the Wolverines defeated the Frankfort Christian Academy 99-81 at TFCA.

The victory was Cody’s 100th career win, and the game was the Wolverines’ district opener.

“We’re 1-0 in the district,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”

The game was close through much of the first half, with Hills leading 26-21 after the first quarter.

In the final 1:35 of the half, WHHS went to the foul line five times and made nine free throws, helping it take a 50-33 lead at break.

“We came out flat,” Cody said. “We weren’t ready to play. We talked at halftime about settling in and doing what we do, and we came out in the third quarter ready to play.”

Turning up the defensive pressure, Western Hills scored the first 14 points of the third quarter for a 64-33 lead with 5:42 remaining in the period.

WHHS was ahead 79-50 at the end of the third quarter and extended its advantage to 34, 90-56, with 6:01 left in the game.

For the rest of the game, the Royals outscored Western Hills 25-9.

“I know we did that against their second string, but that was our second string,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said about his team’s play in the fourth quarter. “I’m excited about our future.

“In the first half we slowed the game down and played our pace. We competed with them. The problem was rebounding. They’re so big and physical you can’t assume if you’re under the basket you’re OK.”

WHHS’ Walter Campbell led all players with 42 points, and Zach Semones was in double figures with 17 points.

For the Royals, Noah Sowders scored 19 points and Micah Sowders had 18, followed by Dayton Simpson with 11 points and Femi Obielodan with 10.

WHHS is 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the district. The Wolverines play their second district game at home Friday against Great Crossing at 7:30 p.m.

TFCA (0-6, 0-3) plays its next game at home Tuesday against St. Francis at 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN HILLS (99) — Jayden Fannin 2, Austin Stone 7, Elijah Thompson 9, Aiden Carter 3, Walter Campbell 42, Zach Semones 17, Jayden Myers 2, Jake Dicken 8, Javeon Campbell 9.

FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (81) — Noah Sowders 19, Micah Sowders 18, Connor McIntosh 6, Femi Obielodan 10, Kaljiah Wickers 4, Weston Jones 8, Dayton Simpson 11.

