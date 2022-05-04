Western Hills logo

Western Hills senior Kemper Dotson threw a no-hitter Tuesday at home as WHHS defeated South Oldham 1-0.

Dotson, a right-handed pitcher, threw 91 pitches in seven innings. He struck out seven batters and gave up just two walks.

Dotson committed to Transylvania last month.

For the Wolverines, Clay Woodson singled twice, Dylan McGaughey, Trent Rutledge and Chris Clark each had a base hit, and Nate Rhea hit a double.

Western Hills (11-16) hosts Model Thursday.

