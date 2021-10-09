Western Hills’ football team led for much of the first half Friday against Henry County, but two second-half scores gave Henry an 18-7 district win at WHHS.

Now halfway through their district schedule, the Wolverines are 0-2.

Western Hills' Jaden Youngblood heads downfield after taking the handoff from quarterback Dylan Engler during Friday's game against Henry County at WHHS. Henry County won 18-7. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“This puts us definitely behind the eight ball,” WHHS coach Don Miller said.

Western Hills, which is in a five-team district, has two district games left, traveling to Louisville next week to take on DeSales and hosting the Christian Academy of Louisville on Oct. 22. The top four teams in the district advance to the state playoffs.

CAL is ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in Class 3A in most statewide polls.

Henry County, 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the district, scored on its first drive Friday with a touchdown from Sam Royalty. The Wildcats didn’t convert on their two-point conversion, leaving them with a 6-0 lead.

The Wolverines (1-6) answered quickly with a touchdown by Jaden Youngblood, and Greg Meyer’s point-after kick gave WHHS a 7-6 lead.

“We went back and forth in the second half,” Miller said of the two teams, “and we led at halftime.”

WHHS maintained its advantage until 4:28 remained in the third quarter, when Royalty scored his second touchdown on a short run. The conversion attempt failed, and Henry County led 12-7 at the end of the third.

The Wildcats scored the game’s last touchdown on a 1-yard run by Trenton Hardy to make the score 18-7.

WHHS’ Demetrius Britt ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back on a personal foul penalty by the Wolverines. WHHS didn’t have a serious scoring threat the rest of the game.

“I told our guys every Friday night we have an opportunity,” Miller said. “We’ve been so inconsistent with the lineup we’ve had with quarantines, COVID and injuries.”

The CAL game on Oct. 22 will be homecoming, and WHHS closes out the regular season at home Oct. 29 against Frankfort.

