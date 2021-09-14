Western Hills’ Jon Eades was fourth in the boys varsity race and Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber was sixth in the girls varsity race Saturday in the Woodford Invitational at Woodford County Park.

Eades was fourth in a time of 17 minutes, 59.03 seconds, and Barber was sixth in a time of 21:32.67. Both races covered 5,000 meters.

FCHS’ Rylee Schaffner was 10th in the girls varsity race in 21:59.41, and the Lady Flyers finished seventh in the team standings. FHS and Western Hills didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

In the boys team standings, Western Hills was 10th and Franklin County finished 13th.

Here are the finishes for the local runners.

GIRLS VARSITY, 5K

6. Kenzie Barber (FH) 21:32.67, 10. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 21:59.41, 21. Emme Moore (FH) 22:45.74, 29. Riley Gillis (FC) 23:38.37, 35. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 23:55.05, 45. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 24:49.93, 47. Holland Riddell (WH) 24:57.46, 52. Kiera Carlee (FC) 25:33.10, 59. Emily Harrod (WH) 26:24.35, 62. Cate Looney (FH) 27:02.35, 74. Rory Shields (WH) 29:51.57, 81. Raeka Gallegos (FC) 34:31.06.

BOYS VARSITY, 5K

4. Jon Eades (WH) 17:59.03, 46. Matthias Jones (WH) 20:15.50, 53. Isaac Andrews (FC) 20:37.92, 67. Brenden Bass (WH) 21:24.53, 71. Gavin Parker (FC) 21:32.28, 75. Steven Meyer (WH) 21:52.47, 76. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 21:58.03, 78. Christian Adkins (FC) 22:06.11, 86. Elijah Lyles (FC) 22:30.10, 94. Luis Perez (WH) 23:05.41, 95. Ismael Valladares (FC) 23:15.25, 97. Christian Roberts (FC) 23:24.18, 107. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 24:05.88, 108. Kaiden Austin (WH) 24:12.67, 111. Benjamin Dunmire (FC) 24:24.73, 114. Jacob Kendall (FC) 24:39.64, 116. Gaven Rucker (WH) 24:59.98, 124. Drew Kemper (FC) 28:56.15.

GIRLS MIDDLE SCHOOL, 4K

57. Nilah Chagoya (E) 20:35.61, 129. Jasha Phillips (E) 29:29.02, 130. Lauren Pelfrey (E) 29:48.87, 132. Savanna Gambon (E) 30:17.87, 135. Sarina Miller (E) 31:54.62, 140. Jessica Giles (E) 39:49.24.

BOYS MIDDLE SCHOOL, 4K

90. Lynden Nickens (E) 20:05.28, 106. Camden Perry (E) 21:25.84, 119. Ryder Alvis (E) 23:00.26, 152. Christopher Strong (E) 29:42.12, 155. Trey Inferrera (E) 30:48.93.

GIRLS 3-5, 2.5K

74. Sofia Almendares (E) 18:50.77, 81. Haylee Hazelett (E) 20:19.81, 90. Harper Hazelett (E) 21:20.36, 102. Gabriella Roe (E) 24:48.21.

BOYS 3-5, 2.5K

47. Ben Sowders (E) 15:12.05, 62. William Stafford (E) 16:14.64, 79. Joshua Kendall (E) 17:07.12, 82. Alex Alvarado (E) 17:49.19, 84. Dylan Carter (E) 17:53.64, 88. Liam Carter (E) 18:27.83, 99. Carson Jewell (E) 19:21.98.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription