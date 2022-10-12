Tuesday was a pretty terrific day for Western Hills’ Jon Eades.
The senior won the County Championships boys cross country race, and the Wolverines took the team title at the State Library and Archives.
“The team won the boys trophy back, and I won again,” Eades said. “I couldn’t ask for more.”
Eades won the 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 11.78 seconds, and WHHS captured the team title with 23 points.
Frankfort freshman Kenzie Barber won the girls race in a time of 12:29.48, and the Lady Panthers won the team championship with 13 points. Only the top four runners’ finishes comprised the team scores, compared to the customary top five finishes.
The combined championship went to Frankfort, who edged WHHS by three points. Franklin County was third with 84 points.
The boys and girls races were held at the same time on the same course.
“When I got out it I felt like I was boxed in by some boys running in a pack in front of me,” Barber said. “When I tried to pass them, they ran from side to side.
“It was definitely different, but I also felt they pushed me to be better.”
Eades set a personal record for 5,000 meters this fall, completing the Hillbilly Run in Bardstown in a time of 16:25.9.1.
“My goal for the season is to run a sub 16, and my goal at state is to be in the top five,” he said, “but that 16:25 came out of nowhere.
“The season’s been pretty good. It’s been consistently getting better. My first race was a near PR, the second and third races I fell back, and then in my fourth or fifth race, that’s when the floor just fell in and I ran my PR.”
Since the Hillbilly Run, Eades has been averaging 16:30 in his races.
Barber, who won the middle school girls race at last year’s County Championships, has also set a PR for 5,000 meters this season, running a 20:14.55 while finishing sixth at the Chick-fil-A Invitational in Wilmore the weekend of Oct. 1.
“The season has been going pretty well,” Barber said. “With the effort and hard work I’ve put in I’ve been able to improve more.”
All three local teams will be competing at the Meet of Champions Friday at Bourbon County Park, followed by the Region 4 Class 2A regional meet (Franklin County and Western Hills) and Region 5 Class A regional meet (Frankfort) Oct. 22 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
“I’m really nervous about that,” Barber said of the regional meet. “I did really well last year and there’s pressure to do better, but I want to do better. It’s a good pressure.”
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Frankfort 13, 2. Franklin Co. 33, 3. Western Hills 42.
Individuals: 1. Kenzie Barber (F) 12:29.48, 2. Emme Moore (F) 13:12.09, 3. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 13:36.42, 4. Jamie Bessinger (F) 13:53.39, 5. Kate Alvis (FC) 13:56.66, 6. Abby Vaught (F) 14:19.68, 7. Cate Looney (F) 15:13.56, 8. Holland Riddell (WH) 15:16.92, 9. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 15:38.82, 10. Helen Hall Abney (F) 15:45.94, 11. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 15:54.13, 12. Alex Schweickart (WH) 16:35.87, 13. Dakota Perez (WH) 17:28.11, 14. Lauren Pelfrey (FC) 17:57.57, 15. Maeherp Joshi (WH) 18:20.34, 16. Rory Shields (WH) 18:22.78.
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Western Hills 23, 2. Frankfort 49, 3. Franklin Co. 51.
Individuals: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:11.78, 2. Matthias Jones (WH) 11:20.72, 3. Steven Meyer (WH) 11:33.81, 4. Tyler Shanks (F) 11:42.49, 5. Hagan Scholfield (F) 11:49.54, 6. Graham Clements (FC) 11:59.87, 7. Greg Meyer (WH) 12:18.85, 8. Houston Hancock (F) 12:26.43, 9. Christian Roberts (FC) 12:29.99, 10. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:39.49, 11. Ismael Valladares (FC) 12:39.50, 12. Kaden Bratton (FC) 12:43.95, 13. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 13:10.89, 14. Elijah Pollard (FC) 13:11.63, 15. Parker Hammons (F) 13:12.32, 16. Elijah Lyles (FC) 13:13.21, 17. Elijah Ruffin (FC) 13:50.96, 18. Isaac Andrews (FC) 14:17.61, 19. Isaiah Whitis (F) 14:54.81, 20. Brendon Galyon (WH) 15:04.86, 21. Gaven Rucker (WH) 17:51.96.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.