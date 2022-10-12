Tuesday was a pretty terrific day for Western Hills’ Jon Eades.

101222.XC-WH Eades_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Jon Eades heads toward the finish line at the County Championships Tuesday at the State Library and Archives. Eades won the boys race for the second year in a row, and WHHS won the boys team title. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The senior won the County Championships boys cross country race, and the Wolverines took the team title at the State Library and Archives.

101222.XC-FH Barber-FC Sowders_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Kenzie Barber, right, reaches the bottom of a hill at the State Library and Archives Tuesday during the County Championships. Barber won the girls race, and the Lady Panthers won the team title. At left is Franklin County's Isaiah Sowders. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
101222.XC Top 5 girls_ly.jpg

The top five finishers in the girls race at the County Championships Tuesday, from left, are Frankfort's Kenzie Barber, first; FHS' Emme Moore, second; Franklin County's Rylee Schaffner, third; FHS' Jamie Bessinger, fourth; and and FCHS' Kate Alvis, fifth. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
101222.XC Top 5 boys_ly.jpg

The top five finishers in the boys race at the County Championships Tuesday, from left, are Frankfort's Hagan Scholfield, fifth; FHS' Tyler Shanks, fourth; Western Hills' Steven Meyer, third; WHHS' Matthias Jones, second; and WHHS' Jon Eades, first. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

