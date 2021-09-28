All three local high school cross country teams posted wins Tuesday at the County Championships at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.

Franklin County’s Rylee Schaffner was the girls high school winner, and the Lady Flyers took first place in the team standings.

Western Hills’ Jon Eades was the winner among high school boys, and Frankfort finished first in the boys team standings.

In the combined high school finish, FHS was first and Franklin County was second.

Eades, a junior, has had a solid season so far, but he had a breakout race Saturday in the Berea Community Invitational where he was third in a time of 17 minutes, 19.12 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.

“I’ve been running about 18 (minutes) for most of the season,” Eades said, “but last week with the help of sports psychologist Jeff Vincent, overall my coaches, and my dad especially, I was able to tie my PR (personal record) of 17:19.”

Eades’ time of 17:19 is his PR for this season and ties his all-time PR.

“I’d say mentality is a very big part of running,” he said. “You don’t want to be at the line waiting to start and feel upset and stuff.

“The way I battle that is to hype myself up, hype up my team. That gets the adrenaline going, and I run better.”

Schaffner, a freshman, is in her first year of running varsity cross country.

“It’s been better than I expected it to be,” she said.

Boys and girls ran together in three races Tuesday. The elementary and middle school races covered 1,500 meters, and the high school race was 3,000 meters long.

Second Street had the top five female finishers in the middle school race to win the girls team title, and Good Shepherd took the boys team title.

In the elementary races, Second Street was first in the girls team standings, and Elkhorn was the winner of the boys team title.

Here are the results from the races.

High school, 3K

Girls

Team standings: 1. Franklin Co. 15, 2. Frankfort 40.

Individuals: 1. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 13:29.15, 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 13:50.23, 3. Kate Alvis (FC) 14:12.63, 4. Kiera Carlee (FC) 14:13.42, 5. Riley Gillis (FC) 14:42.38, 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 15:16.86, 7. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 15:26.47, 8. Holland Riddell (WH) 15:45.50, 9. Claire Moore (FH) 16:00.12, 10. Ella Abney (FH) 16:43.23, 11. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 16:47.32, 12. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 16:49.06, 13. Jaleia Hatchett (FH) 17:07.95, 14. Annabel Young (FH) 17:14.74, 15. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 17:16.12, 16. Rory Shields (WH) 18:43.75, 17. Lexie Gerow (FH) 19:26.23.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Frankfort 25, 2. Western Hills 40, 3. Franklin Co. 61.

Individuals: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:25.90, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 11:20.39, 3. Preston Barber (FH) 11:39.08, 4. Matthias Jones (WH) 11:53.84, 5. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 12:15.40, 6. Hagan Scholfield (FH) 12:22.90, 7. Isaac Andrews (FC) 12:25.82, 8. Steven Meyer (WH) 12:28.06, 9. McLain Barber (FH) 12:45.44, 10. Isaiah Whitis (FH) 12:47.56, 11. Graham Clements (FC) 12:48.13, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 13:02.05, 14. Christian Roberts (FC) 13:33.10, 15. Luis Perez (WH) 13:36.46, 16. Zyler Grimes (FC) 13:37.71, 17. Christian Adkins (FC) 13:39.86, 18. Brenden Bass (WH) 13:42.53, 19. Ismael Valladares (FC) 13:44.37, 20. Benjamin Dunmire (FC) 13:51.69, 21. Kaiden Austin (WH) 13:54.03, 22. Parker Hammons (FH) 13:55.17, 23. Elijah Lyles (FC) 13:56.58, 24. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 14:28.64, 25. Carter Gilbert (FH) 14:40.65, 26. Jacob Kendall (FC) 14:56.11, 27. Christopher Purvis (FC) 15:42.70, 28. Chefor Gwandi (FC) 15:52.67, 29. Ty Miller (FH) 15:53.70, 30. Drew Kemper (FC) 17:03.20, 31. Corbin LeMaster (FH) 18:06.38.

Middle school, 1.5K

Girls

Team standings: 1. Second Street 15, 2. Bondurant 55, 3. Elkhorn 72.

Individuals: 1. Kenzie Barber (SS) 5:44.28, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 6:35.29, 3. Maddie Starkey (SS) 6:46.03, 4. Abby Vaught (SS) 6:47.19, 5. Cate Looney (SS) 6:49.25, 6. Nilah Chagoya (E) 6:54.50, 7. Jamie Bessinger (SS) 7:06.13, 8. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 7:22.39, 9. Kiarah Harvey (B) 7:33.82, 10. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:37.70, 11. Yadira Zelaya (B) 8:01.06, 12. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 8:02.64, 13. Maeher Joshi (B) 8:16.70, 14. Evie Cossell (SS) 8:27.82, 15. Vennala Uppala (E) 8:31.91, 16. Jasha Phillips (E) 8:48.21, 17. Harper Shields (B) 8:51.54, 18. Hollie Bowling (B) 8:57.98, 19. Charlotte Welsh (Frankfort Christian) 8:58.03, 20. Kendall Goodpaster (B) 9:29.15, 21. Lauren Pelfrey (E) 9:45.47, 22. Sarina Miller (E) 9:47.76, 23. Savanna Gambon (E) 9:56.62, 24. Michaela Galyon (B) 10:08.65, 25. Gracie Columbia (Capital Day) 12:03.68, 26. Miriam Ligouri (SS) 13:12.17.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Good Shepherd 28, 2. Frankfort Christian Academy 35, 3. Second Street 62.

Individuals: 1. William Sims (TFCA) 5:42.26, 2. Tyler Shanks (GS) 5:55.63, 3. Kaden Bratton (TFCA) 5:58.69, 4. Stephane Bebe (GS) 6:06.40, 5. Usifo Unuakhalu (GS) 6:30.49, 6. Cole Ludwig (SS) 6:31.00, 7. Morgan Clark (GS) 6:32.86, 8. Grant Asher (TFCA) 6:36.61, 9. Lynden Nickens (Elkhorn) 6:45.21, 10. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:53.85, 11. Grayson Scott (GS) 7:02.90, 12. Collin Camden (Bondurant) 7:06.39, 13. Braydon Galyon (B) 7:08.47, 14. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 7:14.87, 15. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:17.24, 16. Lucas Uebel (TFCA) 7:19.68, 17. Bryan Starkey (SS) 7:40.05, 18. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 7:40.31, 19. Camden Perry (E) 7:47.51, 20. Noah Fox (GS) 7:48.34, 21. Leonard Fannin (SS) 7:59.52, 22. Alden Williams (B) 8:14.68, 23. Kenny Goodpaster (B) 8:27.83, 24. Ryan Jones (GS) 8:33.79, 25. Anthony Gannone (SS) 8:37.99, 26. Max Schwaniger (SS) 9:00.82, 27. Levi Hix (TFCA) 9:09.99, 28. Alberto Mendoza (GS) 9:10.06, 29. Nate Webb (SS) 9:54.05, 30. Nate Meade (TFCA) 12:32.34.

Elementary, 1.5K

Girls

Team standings: 1. Second Street 29, 2. Good Shepherd 30, 3. Elkhorn 76.

Individuals: 1. Ryan Driskell (SS) 7:30.52, 2. Emma Varble (SS) 7:52.70, 3. Macie Perry (Frankfort Christian) 8:11.53, 4. Katherine Osborne (GS) 8:15.09, 5. Ona Gillock (GS) 8:25.18, 6. Gianna Gannone (SS) 8:26.63, 7. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 8:26.68, 8. Alana Sanders (SS) 8:33.08, 9. Piper Nowaczewski (GS) 8:34.58, 10. Brayleigh Nolan (GS) 8:34.72, 11. Ruby Harris (GS) 8:36.36, 12. Kendall McClain (E) 8:42.39, 13. Kennedy McClain (E) 8:45.99, 14. Bella Simpson (TFCA) 8:49.66, 15. Elie Sanders (GS) 9:21.06, 16. Krisha Malempati (Bondurant) 9:22.62, 17. Aubrey Ludwig (SS) 9:31.45, 18. Heather Roesner (GS) 9:37.12, 19. Anna Prible (SS) 9:39.27, 20. Harper Hazelett (E) 9:48.51, 21. Lucy Redmon (SS) 9:50.50, 22. Haylee Hazelett (E) 9:51.66, 23. Josie Childers (SS) 10:05.53, 24. Ellie Ligouri (SS) 10:08.98, 25. Drisha Malempati (B) 10:10.42, 26. Mackenzie Hettinger (GS) 10:20.21, 27. Mia Dean (SS) 10:20.72, 28. Braelynn Stapp (Capital Day) 10:24.73, 29. Aubrey Varble (SS) 10:29.08, 30. Gabriella Roe (E) 10:40.94, 31. Piper Hendrix (TFCA) 10:53.86, 32. Chloe Webb (SS) 11:16.84, 33. Rachel Starkweather (SS) 11:24.09, 34. Nora Varble (SS) 11:32.85, 35. Kensley McClain (E) 11:41.04, 36. Sarah Harrod (E) 11;48.86, 37. Aria Dickerson (SS) 12:01.80, 38. Rosie Lee (SS) 12:25.97, 39. Kathryn Lambirth (TFCA) 12:49.51, 40. Harper Perry (SS) 13:07.00.

Boys

Teams standings: 1. Elkhorn 33, 2. Second Street 44, 3. Good Shepherd 57, 4. Bondurant 94.

Individuals: 1. Jake Tigges (Frankfort Christian) 6:43.95, 2. Dylan Womack (E) 6:48.02, 3. Brendan Shanks (GS) 7:04.79, 4. Alex Alvarado (E) 7:17.16, 5. Christian Pieper (B) 7:21.36, 6. William Stafford (E) 7:26.54, 7. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:28.02, 8. Aiden Elam (SS) 7:30.40, 9. Eli Wellman (SS) 7:37.26, 10. Ben Sowders (E) 7:43.75, 11. Nolan Jones (GS) 7:45.70, 12. Leo Wilder (SS) 7:48.41, 13. Jake Starkweather (SS) 8:02.82, 14. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 8:03.87, 15. Asher Scott (GS) 8:09.79, 16. Cameron Harper (TFCA) 8:11.63, 17. Joshua Kendall (E) 8:13.96, 18. Charley Bates (SS) 8:14.18, 19. Martin Perez (SS) 8:19.61, 20. Henry Green (GS) 8:23.02, 21. Raleigh Orange (B) 8:26.51, 22. Gerrit Hall (Capital Day) 8:29.30, 23. Jordan Murphy (SS) 8:29.39, 24. Liam Carter (E) 8:30.61, 25. Colton Crocker (SS) 8:38.75, 26. Beau Walters (SS) 8:39.78, 27. Xavier Beard (CD) 8:41.53, 28. Michael Fannin (SS) 8:42.69, 29. Colin Wilson (SS) 8:45.50, 30. Hiatt Risk (B) 8:50.57, 31. Dylan Carter (E) 8:56.44, 32. Karson Jewell (E) 9:00.47, 33. Parker Anderson (CD) 9:14.20, 34. Raymond Gordley (GS) 9:14.42, 35. Isaiah Thomas (B) 9:15.80, 36. Luke Osborne (GS) 9:34.94, 37. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 9:38.57, 38. Ronan Kirkman (SS) 9:43.80, 39.Eli Brown (SS) 9:53.21, 40. Ty Gaines (SS) 10:07.51, 41. Lachlan Looney (SS) 10:29.23, 42. Aevyn Davison (B) 12:25.28, 43. Myles Wilson (SS) 13:09.29, 44. William Fannin (SS) 14:19.60.

