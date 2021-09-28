All three local high school cross country teams posted wins Tuesday at the County Championships at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.
Franklin County’s Rylee Schaffner was the girls high school winner, and the Lady Flyers took first place in the team standings.
Western Hills’ Jon Eades was the winner among high school boys, and Frankfort finished first in the boys team standings.
In the combined high school finish, FHS was first and Franklin County was second.
Eades, a junior, has had a solid season so far, but he had a breakout race Saturday in the Berea Community Invitational where he was third in a time of 17 minutes, 19.12 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.
“I’ve been running about 18 (minutes) for most of the season,” Eades said, “but last week with the help of sports psychologist Jeff Vincent, overall my coaches, and my dad especially, I was able to tie my PR (personal record) of 17:19.”
Eades’ time of 17:19 is his PR for this season and ties his all-time PR.
“I’d say mentality is a very big part of running,” he said. “You don’t want to be at the line waiting to start and feel upset and stuff.
“The way I battle that is to hype myself up, hype up my team. That gets the adrenaline going, and I run better.”
Schaffner, a freshman, is in her first year of running varsity cross country.
“It’s been better than I expected it to be,” she said.
Boys and girls ran together in three races Tuesday. The elementary and middle school races covered 1,500 meters, and the high school race was 3,000 meters long.
Second Street had the top five female finishers in the middle school race to win the girls team title, and Good Shepherd took the boys team title.
In the elementary races, Second Street was first in the girls team standings, and Elkhorn was the winner of the boys team title.
Here are the results from the races.
High school, 3K
Girls
Team standings: 1. Franklin Co. 15, 2. Frankfort 40.
Individuals: 1. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 13:29.15, 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 13:50.23, 3. Kate Alvis (FC) 14:12.63, 4. Kiera Carlee (FC) 14:13.42, 5. Riley Gillis (FC) 14:42.38, 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 15:16.86, 7. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 15:26.47, 8. Holland Riddell (WH) 15:45.50, 9. Claire Moore (FH) 16:00.12, 10. Ella Abney (FH) 16:43.23, 11. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 16:47.32, 12. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 16:49.06, 13. Jaleia Hatchett (FH) 17:07.95, 14. Annabel Young (FH) 17:14.74, 15. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 17:16.12, 16. Rory Shields (WH) 18:43.75, 17. Lexie Gerow (FH) 19:26.23.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Frankfort 25, 2. Western Hills 40, 3. Franklin Co. 61.
Individuals: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:25.90, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 11:20.39, 3. Preston Barber (FH) 11:39.08, 4. Matthias Jones (WH) 11:53.84, 5. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 12:15.40, 6. Hagan Scholfield (FH) 12:22.90, 7. Isaac Andrews (FC) 12:25.82, 8. Steven Meyer (WH) 12:28.06, 9. McLain Barber (FH) 12:45.44, 10. Isaiah Whitis (FH) 12:47.56, 11. Graham Clements (FC) 12:48.13, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 13:02.05, 14. Christian Roberts (FC) 13:33.10, 15. Luis Perez (WH) 13:36.46, 16. Zyler Grimes (FC) 13:37.71, 17. Christian Adkins (FC) 13:39.86, 18. Brenden Bass (WH) 13:42.53, 19. Ismael Valladares (FC) 13:44.37, 20. Benjamin Dunmire (FC) 13:51.69, 21. Kaiden Austin (WH) 13:54.03, 22. Parker Hammons (FH) 13:55.17, 23. Elijah Lyles (FC) 13:56.58, 24. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 14:28.64, 25. Carter Gilbert (FH) 14:40.65, 26. Jacob Kendall (FC) 14:56.11, 27. Christopher Purvis (FC) 15:42.70, 28. Chefor Gwandi (FC) 15:52.67, 29. Ty Miller (FH) 15:53.70, 30. Drew Kemper (FC) 17:03.20, 31. Corbin LeMaster (FH) 18:06.38.
Middle school, 1.5K
Girls
Team standings: 1. Second Street 15, 2. Bondurant 55, 3. Elkhorn 72.
Individuals: 1. Kenzie Barber (SS) 5:44.28, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 6:35.29, 3. Maddie Starkey (SS) 6:46.03, 4. Abby Vaught (SS) 6:47.19, 5. Cate Looney (SS) 6:49.25, 6. Nilah Chagoya (E) 6:54.50, 7. Jamie Bessinger (SS) 7:06.13, 8. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 7:22.39, 9. Kiarah Harvey (B) 7:33.82, 10. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:37.70, 11. Yadira Zelaya (B) 8:01.06, 12. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 8:02.64, 13. Maeher Joshi (B) 8:16.70, 14. Evie Cossell (SS) 8:27.82, 15. Vennala Uppala (E) 8:31.91, 16. Jasha Phillips (E) 8:48.21, 17. Harper Shields (B) 8:51.54, 18. Hollie Bowling (B) 8:57.98, 19. Charlotte Welsh (Frankfort Christian) 8:58.03, 20. Kendall Goodpaster (B) 9:29.15, 21. Lauren Pelfrey (E) 9:45.47, 22. Sarina Miller (E) 9:47.76, 23. Savanna Gambon (E) 9:56.62, 24. Michaela Galyon (B) 10:08.65, 25. Gracie Columbia (Capital Day) 12:03.68, 26. Miriam Ligouri (SS) 13:12.17.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Good Shepherd 28, 2. Frankfort Christian Academy 35, 3. Second Street 62.
Individuals: 1. William Sims (TFCA) 5:42.26, 2. Tyler Shanks (GS) 5:55.63, 3. Kaden Bratton (TFCA) 5:58.69, 4. Stephane Bebe (GS) 6:06.40, 5. Usifo Unuakhalu (GS) 6:30.49, 6. Cole Ludwig (SS) 6:31.00, 7. Morgan Clark (GS) 6:32.86, 8. Grant Asher (TFCA) 6:36.61, 9. Lynden Nickens (Elkhorn) 6:45.21, 10. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:53.85, 11. Grayson Scott (GS) 7:02.90, 12. Collin Camden (Bondurant) 7:06.39, 13. Braydon Galyon (B) 7:08.47, 14. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 7:14.87, 15. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:17.24, 16. Lucas Uebel (TFCA) 7:19.68, 17. Bryan Starkey (SS) 7:40.05, 18. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 7:40.31, 19. Camden Perry (E) 7:47.51, 20. Noah Fox (GS) 7:48.34, 21. Leonard Fannin (SS) 7:59.52, 22. Alden Williams (B) 8:14.68, 23. Kenny Goodpaster (B) 8:27.83, 24. Ryan Jones (GS) 8:33.79, 25. Anthony Gannone (SS) 8:37.99, 26. Max Schwaniger (SS) 9:00.82, 27. Levi Hix (TFCA) 9:09.99, 28. Alberto Mendoza (GS) 9:10.06, 29. Nate Webb (SS) 9:54.05, 30. Nate Meade (TFCA) 12:32.34.
Elementary, 1.5K
Girls
Team standings: 1. Second Street 29, 2. Good Shepherd 30, 3. Elkhorn 76.
Individuals: 1. Ryan Driskell (SS) 7:30.52, 2. Emma Varble (SS) 7:52.70, 3. Macie Perry (Frankfort Christian) 8:11.53, 4. Katherine Osborne (GS) 8:15.09, 5. Ona Gillock (GS) 8:25.18, 6. Gianna Gannone (SS) 8:26.63, 7. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 8:26.68, 8. Alana Sanders (SS) 8:33.08, 9. Piper Nowaczewski (GS) 8:34.58, 10. Brayleigh Nolan (GS) 8:34.72, 11. Ruby Harris (GS) 8:36.36, 12. Kendall McClain (E) 8:42.39, 13. Kennedy McClain (E) 8:45.99, 14. Bella Simpson (TFCA) 8:49.66, 15. Elie Sanders (GS) 9:21.06, 16. Krisha Malempati (Bondurant) 9:22.62, 17. Aubrey Ludwig (SS) 9:31.45, 18. Heather Roesner (GS) 9:37.12, 19. Anna Prible (SS) 9:39.27, 20. Harper Hazelett (E) 9:48.51, 21. Lucy Redmon (SS) 9:50.50, 22. Haylee Hazelett (E) 9:51.66, 23. Josie Childers (SS) 10:05.53, 24. Ellie Ligouri (SS) 10:08.98, 25. Drisha Malempati (B) 10:10.42, 26. Mackenzie Hettinger (GS) 10:20.21, 27. Mia Dean (SS) 10:20.72, 28. Braelynn Stapp (Capital Day) 10:24.73, 29. Aubrey Varble (SS) 10:29.08, 30. Gabriella Roe (E) 10:40.94, 31. Piper Hendrix (TFCA) 10:53.86, 32. Chloe Webb (SS) 11:16.84, 33. Rachel Starkweather (SS) 11:24.09, 34. Nora Varble (SS) 11:32.85, 35. Kensley McClain (E) 11:41.04, 36. Sarah Harrod (E) 11;48.86, 37. Aria Dickerson (SS) 12:01.80, 38. Rosie Lee (SS) 12:25.97, 39. Kathryn Lambirth (TFCA) 12:49.51, 40. Harper Perry (SS) 13:07.00.
Boys
Teams standings: 1. Elkhorn 33, 2. Second Street 44, 3. Good Shepherd 57, 4. Bondurant 94.
Individuals: 1. Jake Tigges (Frankfort Christian) 6:43.95, 2. Dylan Womack (E) 6:48.02, 3. Brendan Shanks (GS) 7:04.79, 4. Alex Alvarado (E) 7:17.16, 5. Christian Pieper (B) 7:21.36, 6. William Stafford (E) 7:26.54, 7. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:28.02, 8. Aiden Elam (SS) 7:30.40, 9. Eli Wellman (SS) 7:37.26, 10. Ben Sowders (E) 7:43.75, 11. Nolan Jones (GS) 7:45.70, 12. Leo Wilder (SS) 7:48.41, 13. Jake Starkweather (SS) 8:02.82, 14. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 8:03.87, 15. Asher Scott (GS) 8:09.79, 16. Cameron Harper (TFCA) 8:11.63, 17. Joshua Kendall (E) 8:13.96, 18. Charley Bates (SS) 8:14.18, 19. Martin Perez (SS) 8:19.61, 20. Henry Green (GS) 8:23.02, 21. Raleigh Orange (B) 8:26.51, 22. Gerrit Hall (Capital Day) 8:29.30, 23. Jordan Murphy (SS) 8:29.39, 24. Liam Carter (E) 8:30.61, 25. Colton Crocker (SS) 8:38.75, 26. Beau Walters (SS) 8:39.78, 27. Xavier Beard (CD) 8:41.53, 28. Michael Fannin (SS) 8:42.69, 29. Colin Wilson (SS) 8:45.50, 30. Hiatt Risk (B) 8:50.57, 31. Dylan Carter (E) 8:56.44, 32. Karson Jewell (E) 9:00.47, 33. Parker Anderson (CD) 9:14.20, 34. Raymond Gordley (GS) 9:14.42, 35. Isaiah Thomas (B) 9:15.80, 36. Luke Osborne (GS) 9:34.94, 37. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 9:38.57, 38. Ronan Kirkman (SS) 9:43.80, 39.Eli Brown (SS) 9:53.21, 40. Ty Gaines (SS) 10:07.51, 41. Lachlan Looney (SS) 10:29.23, 42. Aevyn Davison (B) 12:25.28, 43. Myles Wilson (SS) 13:09.29, 44. William Fannin (SS) 14:19.60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.