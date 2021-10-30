Franklin County's Rylee Schaffner, left, and Highlands' Ella Taylor head to the finish line at the Class 2A state cross country meet Friday in Paris. Schaffner finished 23rd and Taylor was 22nd. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
PARIS —Franklin County freshman Rylee Schaffner had a goal in mind for her second Class 2A state cross country meet — a top 50 finish.
Mission accomplished.
Schaffner finished 23rd Friday after placing 108th last year.
Western Hills Jon Eades, running in his fourth state meet, posted the highest finish for local runners, placing 11th.
Friday’s 2A state meet took place at the Bourbon County cross country course, which covered 5,000 meters.
Eades has steadily improved in his four state meets, placing 24th last year, 34th as a freshman and 151st in his first meet as an eighth grader.
His time of 16 minutes, 52.97 seconds Friday was a personal record.
“It’s been pretty good on the back end,” Eades said of his season. “I’ve run under 17 minutes my last two meets, and that’s a good end.
“Today I wanted to place as high as I could and get on the podium, which I did. Eleventh is the highest I’ve ever finished at a state meet, and actually I’m surprised. My legs didn’t feel that good this morning, but I decided to go out and do what I can.”
Schaffner’s time was 20:57.23.
“I wanted to stay with Emma Campbell and see how far I could go with her, and do good,” Schaffner said.
Campbell, a senior at WHHS, finished 47th in 21:39.01. Also running as individual qualifiers in the girls race were Franklin County senior Kiera Carlee, 71st in 22:14.38, and WHHS’ Ridhi Penmecha, 94th in 22:43.61.
Western Hills’ boys team finished 28th. Running for the Wolverines, in addition to Eades, were Matthias Jones, 127th in 19:29.99; Nathan Goodpaster, 188th in 20:51.54; Brenden Bass, 189th in 20:53.59; Luis Perez, 212th in 21:36.18; Steven Meyer, 221st in 22:24.58; and Kaiden Austin, 228th in 23:32.60.
Individual qualifiers in the boys race were FCHS’ Graham Clements, 167th in 20:16.71, and Isaac Andrews, 199th in 21:07.66.
Franklin County’s 1975 girls state championship was recognized Friday in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX becoming law. The KHSAA held its first state cross country championship for girls in 1975.
Western Hills’ 1996 and 1997 girls state championship teams were also recognized.
