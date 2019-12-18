Playing with a lead has been a problem for Western Hills’ girls basketball this season, but the Lady Wolverines did a good job of it Wednesday, beating Collins 62-51 Wednesday at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
The win broke WHHS’ four-game losing streak.
“This was a big win,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “That’s a good team we played.
“It’s been a rough start (to the season). We’ve had some girls out, we haven’t executed, and the young ones learning. We’re young and small.”
The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter and 24-24 at halftime.
After three quarters, Collins (3-4) led 38-36. The Lady Titans’ last lead was 43-41 with 6:48 remaining in the game.
A layup by WHHS’ Maddie LeCompte tied the game at 6:17 and started a 14-2 run for the Lady Wolverines, who led 55-45 with 3:17 left.
“When we played Frankfort, we said to run 30 seconds off the clock each possession, and we came down, made one pass and shot,” Muravchick said. “We preached and preached and preached to hold the ball. That was the whole talk after the Frankfort game.”
FHS rallied to win that game, but on Wednesday, Collins didn’t get closer than six points in the final minutes.
“We were great on defense against No. 11 (Olivia Federle),” Muravchick said.
“We didn’t let her catch the ball. If she catches it, she scores. Leann (Way) and Lauren (McGaughey) did a phenomenal job on defense, and e hit our free throws.
“Free throws and defense, those were the keys. This was a good win, and one we needed going into the Christmas tournament.”
Federle, who played sparingly in the second half, led Collins with 15 points.
LeCompte led all players with 26 points, and Kiana Mitchell scored 22 points for the Lady Wolverines.
WHHS (2-5) plays Montgomery Friday at North Hardin in the WesBanco Bank Holiday Classic.
COLLINS (51) — Olivia Federle 15, Melaney Frick 4, Haylee Renfro 5, Emma Banta 10, Lizzie Hammond 13, Allendra Brooks 2, Gracie Reed 2.
WESTERN HILLS (62) — Leann Way 5, Kiana Mitchell 22, Lauren McGaughey 4, Maddie LeCompte 26, Kellen Kilgore 5.