Bath County's Quentin Lewis (24) reaches for the ball after a fumble as Western Hills' defenders Britton Franklin (73), Zack Ballard (50) and Navi Starks (3) converge on the play Friday at WHHS. Western Hills won 35-7. (Chanda Veno/State Journal)

Western Hills' football picked up its first win of the season Friday, beating Bath County 35-7 at WHHS.

It was the home opener for WHHS.

Dylan Engler scored three touchdowns for the Wolverines, and Jacob Fields and Jaden Youngblood both scored once.

Western Hills (1-3) is home again Friday against Bethlehem, and after a bye week the Wolverines open district play Oct. 1 at Mercer County.

