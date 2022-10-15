Since beating Garrard County on Sept. 9, Western Hills’ football team suffered three straight losses, including two against district opponents.
With two district contests remaining, including one Oct. 21 at undefeated Christian Academy of Louisville, Friday’s district home game against DeSales loomed large.
With a win, either team was all but guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.
That victory went to Western Hills, which is now 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the district after playing its final home game of the season. DeSales is 0-8, 0-3.
“This was important,” WHHS senior lineman Britton Franklin said. ‘It’s a good win for the guys. We’ve had a rough season all year. This is a big win going into the playoffs. Last home game, this is a good way for the seniors to go out and get to the playoffs.”
It wasn’t easy for the Wolverines, who haven’t been to the playoffs the past two years.
“I don’t know about a lot of pressure,” WHHS coach Don Miller said about the game. “I know they understood what was on the line in that situation. Our goal is to get to the playoffs. We’re not like some other districts that only have four teams. We’ve got to fight to get in.”
The top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs. WHHS is in a five-team district.
“Every year it’s a battle to get in because it’s a tough district we have,” Franklin said. “There’s a lot of good teams out there. Every year they get better and better and better, so every year it’s usually a dogfight to get in.”
WHHS scored first Friday on a pass from Garrison Graves to Jaden Samuels with Greg Meyer kicking the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.
The Colts went ahead 8-7 with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but a 68-yard touchdown run by Jaden Youngblood, with Meyer kicking the extra point, gave WHHS a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
DeSales quarterback Peyton Molter scored on a 2-yard run and Logan Givens kicked the extra point, giving the Colts a 15-14 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
It was the last lead they had.
Graves hit Xerhian Cleveland with a 27-yard touchdown pass with 9:55 left in the first half. The point-after kick was blocked, leaving the score at 20-15, and Graves scored the Wolverines’ last touchdown on a 3-yard run with 3:27 remaining in the first half.
The conversion attempt failed, and the Wolverines led 26-15.
The only points in the second half were scored on a 20-yard field goal by Givens with 8:41 left in the third quarter. The drive started with the Colts having first and goal at the WHHS 3-yard line after the ball sailed over the head of Western Hills’ punter on a bad snap.
DeSales threatened on a couple other occasions in the second half. The Colts lost the ball on a fumble at the WHHS 1-yard line with a minute left in the third quarter.
With first down at the Wolverines’ 7-yard line, DeSales appeared to score on a pass play late in the game, but a penalty wiped out the touchdown and moved the ball back to the WHHS 20.
An incomplete pass on fourth down from the 15 gave the ball back to the Wolverines, who were able to gain a couple of first downs and then take a knee twice to run out the clock.
“I’m proud of them to be able to do this,” Miller said.
Youngblood, who was injured late in the first half and didn’t play in the second, rushed for 150 yards.
“Jaden had a huge first half,” Miller said. “He played really, really well and broke off some good runs.”
Graves finished the night with 178 yards and two touchdowns passing.
On defense, Samuels had six solo tackles and five assists with three tackles for loss. He also had a fumble recovery he returned for 28 yards.
Western Hills plays at CAL Friday and closes out the regular season Oct. 28 at Frankfort.
Franklin shed a few tears as the team gathered for the post-game huddle.
“It’s just knowing it’s the last time I’ll put on this jersey for this team here, and it’s a big goal of mine this year to get back to the playoffs because I knew we were very capable of doing it with the guys we had coming in,” he said. “Even though we’re young, they’re dedicated, ready to learn, and that’s all we needed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.