In Josh Scott’s first three years on Western Hills’ football team, the Wolverines won a total of six games.
WHHS is halfway to that total three games into Scott’s senior season after the Wolverines defeated Fort Knox 46-0 Friday at Western Hills.
“It means so much,” Scott said of WHHS’ 3-0 start. “It’s truly a great opportunity given to us only by the Lord, and we’re very happy to be in the position we’re in.
“It wouldn’t be possible without the Lord, without the coaching staff and without these players, this school and this administration.”
After a 28-26 nail-biter of a win over Powell County last week, the Wolverines wasted little time taking control Friday.
Western Hills led 14-0 with 6:40 left in the first quarter on touchdowns from Jaeden Samuels and Tony Sutton.
Sutton added two more touchdowns on short runs in the second quarter as the Wolverines took a 26-0 lead at halftime.
“Obviously in a game like this we wanted to be able to work what we needed to,” WHHS coach Simon Vanderpool said, “and I felt like we were able to do that.”
Sutton’s fourth touchdown came on a punt return early in the third quarter, and the game went to a running clock halfway through the third quarter when Garrison Graves ran for a touchdown and a 40-0 lead.
The final touchdown was scored on a long run by Clay Seaton in the fourth quarter, which was shortened to eight minutes. Luke Myers went 4-for-6 on point-after kicks, and the Wolverines had a conversion run that failed.
“I’m happy for our guys,” Vanderpool said. “The biggest thing is they’ve had an opportunity to write their name in history. They’re the second team in Western Hills’ history that’s started off 3-0. The special thing about it, and I’ve told them this, the good about being 3-0 is the chance to go 4-0.
“There’s not been a team at Western Hills to start off 4-0. The fact we’re getting to this point where we’ve been able to start 3-0, have this excitement, these kids are seeing some of their hard work pay off, and it’s so great for them and exciting.”
The only other time Western Hills started the season 3-0 was in 2008.
The Wolverines will have to wait a week before attempting to go 4-0. WHHS has a bye week next week, and its next game is Sept. 15 at Morgan County.
While Western Hills has momentum, Scott doesn’t think the week off is coming at a bad time.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to get two weeks going into the Morgan County game, because if we win that game we’ll be the only team (in school history) to go 4-0,” he said.
“It’s going to be a huge game for us. It’ll be a huge opportunity. Instead of one week we get two weeks to prep for it, so I think it’s great.”
