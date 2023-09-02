In Josh Scott’s first three years on Western Hills’ football team, the Wolverines won a total of six games.

WHHS is halfway to that total three games into Scott’s senior season after the Wolverines defeated Fort Knox 46-0 Friday at Western Hills.

090223.WH Graves-Fort Knox.jpg

Western Hills quarterback Garrison Graves holds off Fort Knox defender Steven Canales during Friday's game at WHHS. Western Hills won 46-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
090223.WH Campbell-Fort Knox Taylor_KT.jpg

Western Hills' Javeon Campbell (6) sacks Fort Knox's Jacob Taylor during Friday's game at WHHS. Western Hills won 46-0. (Kellynn Thompson photo)

