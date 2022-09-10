Western Hills’ football team celebrated homecoming Friday by beating Garrard County 20-14 for its first win of the season.

Cameron Flynn, Garrison Graves and Jaden Youngblood all scored rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines, and Flynn also scored on a two-point conversion.

090922 WHHS-Garrard Co. Youngblood.jpg

Jaden Youngblood (5) plows through Garrard County defenders at Western Hills Friday night. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

