Western Hills' Jacob Fields carries the ball as he's being tackled by Frankfort's Jack Davis (7) and Mason Leigh (16) comes in on the play Friday at WHHS. Western Hills won 13-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ football team closed out its season with a bang, defeating Frankfort 13-0 Friday at WHHS.

The Wolverines took a halftime talk to heart and scored all their points in the second half.

“In the first half we had a bad snap and lost 10 to 15 yards,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “We had a fumble on another drive. We talked about that at halftime.

“Our defense was playing pretty well, but we had to make some adjustments on offense.”

Demetrius Britt scored for WHHS with 6:58 left in the third quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Dylan Norton recovered a fumble and returned it about 40 yards for a touchdown, putting WHHS up 13-0 in the fourth quarter, and the Wolverines’ Jacob Fields intercepted a pass with 3:29 remaining to give Hills some breathing room.

“This goes back to the whole week of practice, which was crap,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “We had some players suspended from last week’s game, and we have just not bought in.

“This is a good team, we have talent, and we could make a good run in the playoffs, but we have to buy in. We’re still doing some things that are for me, not we, and that falls on my shoulders. We’re going to change that going forward.”

FHS (6-4) finished second in its district and will host Eminence Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

WHHS (2-8) finished fifth in its district and will miss the playoffs.

“That’s what is frustrating,” Miller said. “When you look back at the district we played Mercer County and lost 28-21. At DeSales we were up 12-10 and lose 22-12, and against Henry County we were up at halftime 7-6.

“Looking back at the district we could have been 3-1, but we weren’t. That’s why you play all four quarters.”

