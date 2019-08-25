Western Hills' football team got off to a tough start Saturday, falling behind 22-0 after the first quarter, and the Wolverines went on to lose to Taylor County 37-8 in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville University.
"We got down 22-0, but we played fairly even the rest of the game," WHHS coach Don Miller said. "We're a very, very young team. We have five or six seniors, six juniors, and the rest are freshmen and sophomores.
"We played a lot of young kids. They're being thrown in the fire, but they just need to get more Friday night experience, and they'll get better."
WHHS trailed 37-0 before sophomore Demetrius Britt ran for a touchdown. Britt caught the conversion pass from Jason Rogers to make the final score 37-8.
The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Franklin County.
"We have talent," Miller said. "We just need to get more Friday night reps in."