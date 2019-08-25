WHHS Britt

Western Hills' Demetrius Britt (2) returns the opening kickoff against Taylor County Saturday in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville University. Britt scored the Wolverines' touchdown in their 37-8 loss. (Photo courtesy of Josh Claywell)

Western Hills' football team got off to a tough start Saturday, falling behind 22-0 after the first quarter, and the Wolverines went on to lose to Taylor County 37-8 in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville University.

"We got down 22-0, but we played fairly even the rest of the game," WHHS coach Don Miller said. "We're a very, very young team. We have five or six seniors, six juniors, and the rest are freshmen and sophomores.

"We played a lot of young kids. They're being thrown in the fire, but they just need to get more Friday night experience, and they'll get better."

WHHS trailed 37-0 before sophomore Demetrius Britt ran for a touchdown. Britt caught the conversion pass from Jason Rogers to make the final score 37-8.

The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Franklin County.

"We have talent," Miller said. "We just need to get more Friday night reps in."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription