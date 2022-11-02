Flynn Austin Harrod.jpg

Western Hills' Cameron Flynn (4) looks to avoid the pursuit of Frankfort's Ty Harrod (60) and Ashtin Austin (33) Friday night. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Western Hills’ football team has forfeited its playoff game at Bardstown Friday, ending the Wolverines’ season at 2-9.

The reason listed on the KHSAA website is “depleted number of participants.”

