Saturday’s game against Powell County was worth the wait for Western Hills’ football team.
After building a 28-12 lead, the Wolverines withstood a Powell County rally to take a 28-26 win at WHHS.
Western Hills improves to 2-0 with the victory.
“There was a little bit of everything in that game — rain, back and forth play,” WHHS coach Simon Vanderpool said.
The game was postponed from Friday because of storms and lightning, and much of the second half Saturday was played in a steady rain.
WHHS led 21-12 at halftime and scored less than a minute into the third quarter for a 28-12 lead, but before the quarter ended Powell scored twice to pull within two points.
The Wolverines appeared to have the game in hand with about two minutes to go with a first down at the Powell County 20-yard line, but a fumble on the next play was recovered by the Pirates and returned to Hills’ 29-yard line.
“To me, and this is what I told the kids, it couldn’t have worked out any better,” Vanderpool said. “We feel like the game is on ice at that point. We need to get one more first down, but we fumble right there and our kids chase after it.
“Instead of sitting back and saying, ‘oh, they’re going to score,’ we chase them down from 60 yards. James Rhody, kid’s never played football before, but he knew in that moment to not give up. To me, that’s just some of the culture and things we’re trying to do here.”
On third down from the WHHS 29-yard line, Powell quarterback Aiden Larrison threw a pass that was intercepted by Western Hills freshman Clay Seaton.
The Wolverines were able to take a knee after that and run out the clock for the win.
“Defensively, we get the stop right there, which is huge,” Vanderpool said. “We stuck together.
“We got a lot of pressure to him (Larrison). That’s a credit to our defensive line obviously, Zack (Ballard), Javeon (Campbell), Ben Johnson, Travis (Reason), those guys get in there and start putting pressure on him and was able to kind of hurry the pass up. And we were able to drive on he ball and win the game.”
Watching the lead shrink caused some anxious moments for the Wolverines.
“I was a little nervous,” Seaton said. “I couldn’t see. This thing (faceguard) was fogging up, I was breathing hard.
“I knew when I caught it if I got to the sideline we’d win the game, and when I got to the sideline we’d be 2-0.”
Powell opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and led 6-0 at the end of the period.
WHHS’ Garrison Graves scored on a quarterback keeper from 13 yards out less than two minutes into the second quarter to tie the score, and a 13-yard touchdown run by Jaden Samuels gave the Wolverines a 14-6 advantage with Cole McDonald running for the two-point conversion.
After a 4-yard touchdown run by Powell’s Julian Lopez, Samuels countered with his second touchdown run of the night, this one covering 30 yards. Tyler Myers kicked the extra point, and WHHS led 21-12 at halftime.
A 38-yard touchdown run by Anthony Sutton less than a minute into the third quarter put Hills up 28-12. Myers kicked the PAT.
Powell’s touchdowns in the third quarter came on an 18-yard pass from Preston Spangler to Tristan West-McKinney and a 1-yard run by Spangler.
The Wolverines will take a 2-0 record into Friday’s home game against Fort Knox.
“It’s real exciting,” Vanderpool said about the team’s start. “Obviously for our kids, they deserve it. It’s been since day one in January we’ve been in the weight room and trying to get us to this point. For us to be able to start the year 2-0, it’s a lot of excitement for the kids.”
