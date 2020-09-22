Western Hills logo

Western Hills' football team will host Shelby County Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolverines were originally scheduled to play at home against Pineville Friday, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19, according to the KHSAA website.

Shelby County was going to play at Franklin County Friday, but that game was called off because FCHS is under quarantine for 14 days after a player tested positive for COVID.

Friday will be Senior Night for the WHHS football team, cheerleaders and dance team.

