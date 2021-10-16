Western Hills logo

Western Hills' football team lost to DeSales 22-12 Friday in a district matchup in Louisville.

WHHS quarterback Dylan Engler completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hudgins, and Engler ran for the Wolverines' other touchdown.

The Wolverines' Jacob Fields finished with 11 solo tackles and six assisted tackles, including three tackles for loss. Dylan McGaughey had eight solo tackles and five assisted tackles with one tackle for loss for WHHS.

Western Hills (1-7) plays its homecoming game Friday against Christian Academy of Louisville.

