Western Hills’ football team lost to Bethlehem 56-7 Friday at WHHS.

The Eagles (4-1) are ranked eighth in the state among Class 1A schools in the latest Associated Press poll.

Western Hills’ Jaden Youngblood rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown, and Greg Meyer kicked the extra point.

Jacob Fields had nine tackles for WHHS with one tackle for loss and a sack.

The Wolverines (1-4) have a bye week on Friday and play their first district game Oct. 1 at Mercer County.

