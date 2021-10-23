Western Hills’ football team lost to the Christian Academy of Louisville 45-0 Friday in a district game at WHHS.

CAL (8-1) is the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state in the latest Associated Press poll.

Western Hills quarterback Dylan Engler completed eight passes for 84 yards. Jason Rogers caught three passes for 39 yards, and Dylan McGaughey had one reception for 34 yards.

Jacob Fields rushed for 46 yards, and Rogers led the Wolverines’ defense with nine tackles, all solo tackles, with one tackle for loss.

WHHS went 0-4 in the district and will miss the playoffs.

The Wolverines close out their season at home Friday against Frankfort.

