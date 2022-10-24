Western Hills' football team closed out regular-season district play with a 62-0 loss Friday at the Christian Academy of Louisville, ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A Associated Press poll.

The Wolverines are now 2-7 overall and finished 1-3 in the district for fourth place. With DeSales losing to Mercer County Friday, WHHS is guaranteed a spot in the state playoffs that begin Nov. 4.

