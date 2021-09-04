Western Hills logo

Dayton's football team defeated Western Hills 14-6 Friday in Dayton.

Demetrius Britt scored for the Wolverines. The Greendevils improved to 2-1 with the win.

WHHS (0-3) plays at Garrard County Friday at 7:30 p.m.

