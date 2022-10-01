Western Hills quarterback Garrison Graves (12) tries to avoid the rush of Mercer County defenders Denim Griffieth (22) and Myles Haygood (15) during Friday's game at WHHS. Mercer won 56-6. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
With youth comes a learning curve, and that’s what the Western Hills football team is experiencing.
The Wolverines (1-5) lost to Mercer County 56-6 Friday at WHHS.
“I thought a lot of times our kids were in the right spot to make the play, but we missed tackles and stuff, and that just comes with youth,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “That’s just part of it. We’ve got to keep on working, try to get better at it.”
Mercer (3-4) led 14-0 after the first quarter with a 6-yard run touchdown run by Denim Griffieth and a takeaway by Kingston Mays, who grabbed the ball from a WHHS player and returned it for a touchdown.
The Titans were leading 35-0 when Western Hills’ Jaden Youngblood went 80 yards for a touchdown. A bad snap on the point-after kick attempt left the score at 35-6 with 3:43 left in the first half, which ended with Mercer leading 42-6.
The Titans scored single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters as the game went to a running clock.
“The thing is, like with injuries, when you don’t have numbers you have to start moving people around, so that kind of hurts,” Miller said. “If we could ever be consistent and have kids stay in their same positions that would help out.
“When you’ve got those numbers, basically when you lose a player on one side (of the ball), you lose them on the other side.”
Griffieth scored three touchdowns for the Titans, with the last two coming on runs covering 8 yards. Quarterback Thaddeus Mays completed touchdown passes of 39 and 29 yards, and the other touchdowns were scored on runs of 4 yards by Garrett Fister and Andrew Sheperson.
Mercer’s Jase Coconaugher was 8-for-8 on point-after attempts.
Friday was Western Hills’ district opener and the first of four straight district games.
The Wolverines play at Henry County Friday before hosting DeSales Oct. 14 and traveling to the Christian Academy of Louisville Oct. 21 for their final district game.
WHHS closes out the regular season at Frankfort on Oct. 28.
“We’re trying to get a push, hopefully get a win against either Henry or DeSales,” Miller said. “All you need is just one (district win) to get in the playoffs. That’s what we’re going to keep on working on, and we’ll try to do our best.”
