With youth comes a learning curve, and that’s what the Western Hills football team is experiencing.

The Wolverines (1-5) lost to Mercer County 56-6 Friday at WHHS.

100122.FBall-WH Graves-Mercer_ly.jpg

Western Hills quarterback Garrison Graves (12) tries to avoid the rush of Mercer County defenders Denim Griffieth (22) and Myles Haygood (15) during Friday's game at WHHS. Mercer won 56-6. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
100122.FBall-WH Burton-Mercer Pennington Mapp_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Jayden Burton (16) is tackled by Mercer County's Morgan Pennington (2) as Jackson Mapp (12) comes in on the play Friday at WHHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription