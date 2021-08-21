Western Hills logo

Western Hills' football team lost to Great Crossing 50-2 Friday in the second game of the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing.

Great Crossing led 36-0 in the second quarter when the game went to a running clock.

WHHS scored on a safety with 22 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 43-2.

Great Crossing's Kalib Perry was named the player of the game. He had a touchdown run, a sack and an interception along with several tackles.

Western Hills plays its next game Friday at Franklin County at 7:30 p.m.

