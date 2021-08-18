After a one-year absence, Western Hills’ football team is looking to return to the playoffs.

WHHS went 2-5 last year and finished fifth in its district, keeping it out of the postseason.

The Wolverines’ district remains loaded, and getting back won’t be easy.

“I looked at a poll the other day and CAL (Christian Academy of Louisville) was No. 3, Mercer County was No. 4, and DeSales was No. 7,” WHHS coach Don Miller said.

The other team in WHHS’ district is Henry County.

WHHS opens its season Friday in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics Battle of Elkhorn Creek, taking on Great Crossing at 8:30 p.m. at Great Crossing.

Numbers are a little lighter than Miller expected after spring ball.

“We’re at 36, 37 kids,” Miller said. “We had some seniors who decided not to play this year, and we had some players who transferred.

“In the spring I thought we’d be at 50 or 55, but since school has started back I think we’ll get a few guys coming out.”

While the Wolverines didn’t return every junior who played last year, they have one senior who is back.

Jason Rogers, who was a senior last season, is taking a supplemental year.

“The thing about him is he can play multiple positions,” Miller said of Rogers. “Weak side linebacker, corner, safety, and he’s been around long enough that he knows the game really well.”

Senior Jacob Fields returns to anchor the Wolverines’ defense.

He tied Jeffery Parker for the most tackles on the team last season with 83 in seven games, and he had eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Senior Dylan Engler is back at quarterback, and he’s the team’s top returning rusher. Senior Dylan McGaughey led WHHS in receiving yards last year.

“Right now we don’t have a lot of depth at the skill positions,” Miller said. “Right now the O-line and D-line have a lot of players, and I think that’s going to be our strength this year.”

After Friday’s game, WHHS plays at Franklin County on Aug. 27. The Wolverines don’t have a home game until Sept. 17 when they take on Bethlehem.

The district games will be Oct. 1 at Mercer County, Oct. 8 at home against Henry County, at DeSales Oct. 15 and at home Oct. 22 against CAL.

Western Hills closes out the regular season with a home game against Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription