Western Hills sophomore Adisyn Fox tries to not keep a real close watch on her score, so she was pleasantly surprised at the end of the Kentucky 2A Championship Monday at the Owensboro Country Club.

Fox shot a 79 Monday to finish in a tie for second place with Franklin-Simpson’s Conleigh Wilson, and she placed third after Wilson won a playoff for second.

092221.GGolf-WH Fox_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Adisyn Fox took third place in the Kentucky 2A state golf championship Monday at the Owensboro Country Club. (Photo submitted)

“I was very happy,” Fox said. “I didn’t think I was playing as good as I was.

“I knew I shot 41 on the front. I try to keep thinking of the next hole. If I focus on my score that can get in my head too much.”

Because Sunday’s practice round was rained out, Monday was the first time Fox played the Owensboro Country Club course.

“It was very nice,” she said. “The fairways are flat, and you can pretty much see everything.”

Monday’s score of 79 is Fox’s best 18-hole score of the high school season.

“My goal was the low 80s,” Fox said about the 2A state tournament. “To shoot in the 70s, I was happy.”

Russell County’s McKenzie Trautman won the tournament with a four-under par 68, and Russell County took the team title.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription