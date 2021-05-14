Frankfort and Western Hills both have players seeded in the top eight for the Region 11 girls tennis tournament, which starts Monday at Top Seed in Lexington.

WHHS’ doubles team of Olivia Onodu and Fernanda Fuentes is seeded sixth in the doubles draw, and FHS’ Ella Abney is the seventh-seeded player in singles.

The two teams squared off Thursday at the Ben Moore Courts, and the Lady Wolverines won 4-1.

Both teams wrapped up their regular seasons Friday, WHHS at home against Lafayette and the Lady Panthers at Anderson County.

Singles: Ella Abney (FH) def. Hannah Neal 6-2, 7-5; Olivia Onodu (WH) def. Lilia Saxena Smithson 6-1, 1-0; Fernanda Fuentes (WH) def. Ashlyn Willard 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Ally Arnett/Ava Kopp (WH) def. Dorothy Hanson/Jaleia Hatchett 6-3, 6-1; Joshna Kurra/Hunter Kinnaman (WH) def. Quinn Hedden/Ella McCutchen 7-5, 4-6, 12-10.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription