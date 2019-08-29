The Franklin County-Western Hills football game is always an event, and the past three years it’s lived up to the hype.
The annual game between the two teams will be tonight at 7:30 at Benny Watkins Field.
The last three games have been decided by a total of 13 points.
WHHS won 36-34 in 2016, and FCHS took the last two contests, winning 24-20 in 2017 and 27-20 last year.
The Flyers built a 21-0 lead last year, only to see the Wolverines rally to pull within one touchdown. WHHS was driving the ball when time ran out.
In 2017, a back-and-forth battle went FCHS’ way when Dakota Bowen scored on an interception return with 4:10 left in the game.
The two teams traded the lead in the 2016 game, but Western Hills was able to build a nine-point lead with 3:44 remaining before having to withstand a Franklin County rally,
The win ended a six-game losing streak to FCHS.
Both teams opened their seasons last week.
Franklin County defeated East Jessamine 35-28 Friday in the VisitJessamine.com Bowl at East Jessamine.
The Flyers are ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press poll.
WHHS fell to Taylor County 37-8 Saturday in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville University. Tre Goodin, a senior at Taylor County, has committed to Eastern Kentucky University. The Cardinals are ranked No. 9 in Class 3A in the AP poll.