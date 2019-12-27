The Western Hills and Franklin County boys basketball teams both won at the Henry County Invitational Friday.
WHHS defeated Harrison County 83-62.
Zach Semones led the Wolverines with 32 points, and Rafael Ruiz poured in 22 points. Matson Wainwright and Eric Gabbard were in double figures with 11 points each.
Rounding out the scoring were Walter Campbell with three points and DJ Outlaw and Mason Satterley with two points each.
Franklin County won 83-67 over Henry County.
Joe Meador scored 22 points to lead the Flyers, followed closely by Zac Cox with 21 points. Cox hit four 3-pointers.
Cameron Phelps was in double figures with 11 points, followed by Derrick King, Phillip Peiffer and Jayden Mattison with seven points each, and Jacob Lewis and Jake Thomas with four points each.
Both local teams play again Saturday in the tournament.
WHHS (5-4) plays Boone County at 11:30 a.m., and the Flyers (5-4) play Ryle at 1 p.m.