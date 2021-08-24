Western Hills’ girls cross country team placed 24th and the boys team was 28th at the Run for the Gold Saturday in Elizabethtown.

Franklin County competed in the freshman and junior varsity races with the FCHS boys finishing second in the freshman race and 13th in the JV race.

Here are the results for the local runners.

Varsity, 5,000 meters

Girls: 44. Emma Campbell (WH) 21:54.7, 115. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:38.9, 147. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 25:41.3, 161. Holland Riddell (WH) 26:42.2, 195. Rory Shields (WH) 30:17.7.

Boys: 52. Jon Eades (WH) 18:04.5, 149. Matthias Jones (WH) 20:19.3, 170. Brenden Bass (WH) 21:10.3, 193. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 22:03.3, 198. Aiden Carter (WH) 22:20.7, 204. Luis Perez (WH) 22:31.8, 215. Steven Meyer (WH) 23:11.8, 244. Gaven Rucker (WH) 28:16.3.

JV, 5,000 meters

Girls: 24. Riley Gillis (FC) 24:21.4, 29. Kiera Carlee (FC) 24:52.6, 33. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 25:00.7.

Boys: 65. Gavin Parker (FC) 21:38.4, 67. Christian Adkins (FC) 23:45.5, 129. Christopher Purvis (FC) 24:17.0, 130. Zyler Grimes (FC) 24:22.4, 151. Drew Kemper (FC) 27:36.6.

Freshman, 4,000 meters

Combined: 10. Graham Clements (FC) 15:47.4, 11. Isaac Andrews (FC) 15:47.8, 15. Benjamin Dunmire (FC) 16:39.9, 17. Ismael Valladares (FC) 16:54.7, 19. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 17:01.4, 20. Christian Roberts (FC) 17:01.7, 22. Elijah Lyles (FC) 17:14.8, 27. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 17:28.9, 32. Kate Alvis (FC) 17:37.3, 54. Lynden Nickens (FC) 20:45.7.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription