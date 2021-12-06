Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls basketball team defeated Trimble County 54-46 Saturday at WHHS.

Kiana Mitchell led the Lady Wolverines with 15 points, followed by Kaylind Davis with nine, Lauren McGaughey with eight, Denise Waddell and Christina Ayers with seven points each, Mykenzie Hellard with four, Sakota Wilder with three, and Aubrey Perkins with one point.

MGaughey had a team-high nine rebounds for WHHS, Davis had eight and Hellard had seven.

Western Hills lost 81-38 Friday at Bullitt Central.

Mitchell was the Lady Wolverines’ leading scorer with 10 points. Davis and Wilder scored six points each, Waddell and Ayers each scored five points, and Hellard, McGaughey and Sara Ayers had two points apiece.

WHHS (3-1) plays at home Monday against Bluegrass United.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription